Padres' Manny Machado Reveals What He Misses Most About His Former Team

When the San Diego Padres signed Manny Machado to his massive 10-year, $300 million contract ahead of the 2019 season, it changed everything for the franchise.

Since Machado joined San Diego, the team has been a consistent presence in the postseason, with the Padres making it four of the last six years.

Machado has helped turn this franchise from a small market team into a perennial powerhouse, and he was rewarded with an 11-year, $350 million extension in 2023.

Before he came to the Padres, Machado was a central piece of the Baltimore Orioles, the team that drafted him third overall in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Baltimore was a special place for Machado, as it was the place where he experienced many firsts in the big leagues.

The Padres and Orioles just played a series against one another in Baltimore, with Machado reflecting on his time there. The star revealed what he misses most about being with the Orioles in a conversation with BaltimoreBaseball.com.

“I think my favorite one is every time, and I still miss it. I still do it every once in a while, but the national anthem, hearing the ‘O!’ I think that’s probably number one," Machado said.

Machado spent six and a half years with the Orioles and made three All-Star teams there before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2018 deadline. The star has now spent more time playing for the Padres than he did with the Orioles, which is hard for him to believe.

"It’s crazy because the other day I was looking back. I’ve already been in San Diego more than I was in Baltimore," he said. "It’s even crazy to think about that. I [thought] I spent 10 years there, even though it was only six. It’s crazy to think about because that’s how much it meant to us."

His career has been a great one, even without Machado capturing that elusive World Series title just yet. The veteran is happy where he is with the Padres, but the city of Baltimore will always mean something to him.

“I’ll always be an Oriole at heart," Machado said. "I’ve obviously been in San Diego a lot more and the city has been amazing and bringing me in, just like Baltimore. I’m lucky to be in those two organizations and be part of the history of both."

With the Padres, Machado has also made three All-Star teams. He's become a true leader of the organization and the face of a franchise looking to win its first World Series title.

Machado is still under contract with the Padres for seven more seasons, with the team owing him $39 million each year. His 2026 season hasn't gone to plan, but the veteran has been trying to break out of the elongated slump he's been in.

The ultimate goal is to bring a title to the city of San Diego, with Machado doing his best to make it happen. But his MLB journey can't be discussed without the Orioles, and it's clear he still holds the franchise in high regard, even all these years later.

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