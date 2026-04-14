Padres' Mason Miller is Turning Diabetes Diagnosis Into Inspiration, Both On and Off the Field

San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller has established himself as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Eight years ago, it was easy to wonder if he'd ever reach this point.

During his sophomore year of college, Miller was struggling as a pitcher at Waynesburg University, a Division III program. He lost about 25 pounds, his fastball velocity drastically dipped and he held an ERA over 7.00.

Miller was getting set to start a finance internship at a local hospital, where he needed to take a mandatory drug test. He received some concerning results that led them to test it further.

The test discovered that Miller's blood sugar was extremely elevated, and he went to the emergency room to check it out.

There, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"I was exhausted all the time," Miller said, "but never imagined it could be diabetes."

The diagnosis, of course, changed his life.

Miller first and foremost needed to figure out if he could continue playing baseball — and more so, how. The right-hander began putting weight back on and understanding how to take care of his body with this new diagnosis.

Miller had a great junior year at Waynesburg and transferred to Gardner-Webb University for his final collegiate season in 2021. He was then drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the third round of the 2021 draft and made his MLB debut in 2023, finally realizing his lifelong dream.

He didn't let diabetes stop him, and has learned how to manage it while being a Major League Baseball player.

Miller pays close attention to his health, using his Dexcom continuous glucose monitor. With it, he tracks real-time changes in his glucose levels driven by diet, training and sleep. It allows him to stay focused on pitching, and not worry about his diabetes.

"Every year since my diagnosis I’ve added weight, muscle and velocity to get into the best shape of my life," Miller said. "It shows the power of what having the tools and tech, like Dexcom G7, can do to improve your health."

Miller transitioned to being a full-time reliever in 2024, where he made his first All-Star appearance and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in the American League. He had another great season in 2025 — one that was interrupted by a blockbuster trade deadline deal to the Padres.

Miller was untouchable to close out the 2025 season, and has picked up where he left off in 2026, establishing himself as the best closer in baseball.

But baseball isn't the only area Miller is focused on.

Miller is a huge advocate for diabetes visibility, and makes time as a Dexcom Warrior to use his platform to inspire others who have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Miller hopes to serve as a role model for children with diabetes to follow their dreams and not let the diagnosis hold them back.

"Learning to manage my diabetes and stay healthy has been really hard work," Miller said, "but the most important thing is that it never shook my confidence."

Miller wants to show people that diabetes doesn't need to control their lives, and instead, they can be stronger because of it.

"When I was diagnosed, I was struggling as a Division III pitcher," Miller said. "And now I’m pitching in the big leagues."

Miller isn't just pitching in the big leagues, though. He's thriving.

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