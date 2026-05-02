Hall of Fame Closers Dub Padres' Mason Miller Most Unhittable Pitcher of All Time

Star closer Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres has gotten off to an incredible start to the 2026 MLB season, showing everyone around the game what he can do on the mound. People around baseball knew that Miller was lights out in the past, but his pure dominance this season just adds to his legacy.

Miller opened the year with an incredible 34.2-inning scoreless streak that dated back to the 2025 season. When Miller is on, he is almost unhittable, and he has now been compared to some of the great closers of all time.

To put into perspective how strong Miller has been in his career so far and this season alone, some of the best closers in MLB history talked him about to The Athletic. Billy Wagner and Trevor Hoffman both agree that Miller could be better than they were, with one saying that the Padres star is the most unhittable pitcher ever.

“I don’t think the numbers are lying,” Hoffman said to The Athletic. “What was that guy’s name, Sidd Finch — the fictitious reliever (that Sports Illustrated once made up) who threw, like, 110 (mph)? That was fiction, but Mason’s real. And outside of Sidd Finch, I think Mason might be the most unhittable pitcher ever.”

This is extremely high praise from someone like Hoffman, who ranks second all-time in saves in MLB history. Hoffman was the original shutdown closer for the Padres, giving his opinion a little more juice toward Miller.

As for Wagner, he ranks eighth on the saves list, and was incredibly dominant on the mound. Wagner has a career ERA of 2.31 over his time, recording 422 saves overall.

“I don’t know how to put this into perspective,” Wagner said. “But if you’re sitting there and trying to evaluate me and Trevor and Mariano and put us all in that box … I just think he’s set himself apart by what his numbers are telling everybody.”

Overall, Miller has thrown 15.1 innings for the Padres this year, putting up an ERA of 1.17. The right-hander has also saved 10 out of 10 games for San Diego, proving his consistency on the mound.

Miller will need to stay consistent on the mound, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. Earning the respect of some of the greats isn't easy to do, and Miller is already on his way to being a future Hall of Famer if he keeps this up.

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