Padres' New Owners Make Their Intentions Clear in Message to Fans

Earlier this week, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones were officially announced as the new owners of the San Diego Padres.

After the long record $3.9 billion sale process, the iconic franchise was finally able to hold a press conference with the new group, giving them a chance to speak directly to the fans. The press conference was filled with energy, with all sorts of fun sound bites coming out of it.

But the one message that the new owners wanted to get across to the Padres' fans is that they are coming here to win.

“We are all in; it’s not lip service,” Jones said. “We are absolutely committed to this organization and we are absolutely overjoyed.”

Over the last six seasons, the Padres have made the playoffs four times, with the team seeing all sorts of success. While the ultimate goal of winning a World Series hasn't been attained yet, this new ownership group wants the fans to believe in them.

“We need all of you all to be believers in the infinite possibility,” Jones said. “That’s what we need. … And that’s why we’re here.”

Of course, it will be tough for them to replace the legacy of Peter Seidler, but it seems that they will try to make it happen.

The Padres fans have rallied around the team in recent years, even without the World Series title. San Diego came in second in all of baseball in attendance last season, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers beating them.

This team means the world to the city of San Diego, and it's not something that the new ownership is taking lightly.

“The Padres, this organization, is nothing without the fans. And we're here for you,” Feliciano said. “We're here as part of this community, and we cannot promise that we're going to win. We hope that we're going to win, but we can promise that you're going to have our full dedication, engagement to try to make that happen.”

The owners have committed to keeping the team in San Diego, despite relocation rumors earlier in the process. But Feliciano and Jones understand that staying in the city is the best thing for this organization.

All the fans can do is trust that the new owners will keep their word, but given how the press conference went, it seems that they likely will. But anytime a new group comes in, there is the potential for changes to be made; however, this sale feels like it could be the start of a new, lucrative era for the Padres.

“We understand that sports is much more than sports,” Feliciano said. “Sports is just much more than the business. Sports is an integral part of the community. And in this case the Padres are, I think, one of the pillars of this city and this community. And we're looking forward to engaging in many ways.”

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