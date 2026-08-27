Padres' New Owners Reaffirm Commitment to San Diego

The San Diego Padres officially have new owners, with José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones being introduced this week.

The introductory press conference for the new majority owners was electric, as Jones and Feliciano brought great vibes. Before that, they spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune and sent a message on their commitment to the city of San Diego.

“Both José and I coming from spaces and places — and what I like to say is, wrapped in the packages that we are wrapped in — we understand so well what it means to be underestimated,” Jones said. “San Diegans do, too. The Padres haven’t won a World Series championship yet. Bring on the challenge. We’re here for it. We’re committed, It doesn’t frighten us. In fact, it excites us. So why San Diego? Because it is an exciting opportunity to do what no one else has been able to do.”

While the Padres weren't in serious trouble about leaving the city, there was some relocation talk once the sale was announced months ago. Anytime new ownership comes into the picture, there is always a chance for massive change to occur.

The city itself had previously lobbied for the Padres to remain in San Diego, with Mayor Todd Gloria leading the charge. The Padres have meant a lot to the city, and removing them would be an extremely unfortunate situation to arise from this record $3.9 billion sale.

Fans all over have rallied around the Padres in full support, with attendance at Petco Park being a direct indicator of that fact. The Padres finished second in all of baseball in 2025 with attendance over 3.4 million, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers having more fans enter their stadium.

But now that the Padres have this new ownership group in place, it's time for them to invest back into the team. Both Feliciano and Jones said that they wanted to win, giving the fans some hope of the team's first-ever World Series title.

"We are competitive," Jones said. "We want to win. What does that look like? It may take a lot of different pictures and scenarios of what it could be, and we will see, but please understand how competitive we are."

The Padres have been one of the higher-spending payroll teams in baseball over the last few years, and it's given them a chance to succeed on the field. While the ultimate goal hasn't been reached yet, this new ownership group seems to be committed to making sure that a title comes to San Diego.

“We’re going to be ambitious with our spending,” Feliciano said. “We are also going to be judicious and disciplined. We will be thoughtful how we deploy resources, but there should be no question about our ambition.”

While nobody can predict what the new owners will ultimately be like, there is reason for optimism. However, replacing Peter Seidler's legacy won't be an easy task for this new group.

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