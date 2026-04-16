Padres Insider Details Latest on Relocation Rumors

The sale of the San Diego Padres has taken some interesting turns recently, with different valuations being thrown out by insiders.

Some insiders see the Padres being valued around $3 billion, while others see a pathway for the team to be sold for closer to $3.5 billion.

But no matter what number the Padres sell for, they're expected to make history as the largest franchise sale in MLB history. Currently, the New York mets set this record when Steven Cohen purchased the team for $2.4 billion in 2020.

In addition to the ongoing sale process, there have been rumors about the possibility of the Padres being relocated once it becomes final. Any time a new owner comes into the picture, scenarios like this are brought up, even if the likelihood is low.

Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic weighed in on the relocation idea, pushing back on this narrative.

"I don’t believe there’s much of a chance — Petco Park remains a gem, and potential labor reform could solve the Padres’ challenges with local media revenue — but the topic probably will continue to surface as the city of San Diego moves closer to repaying its stadium construction debt," Lin wrote.

The city of San Diego has been lobbying for the Padres to stay put, with government officials pushing the agenda. Mayor Todd Gloria made his stance very clear in a memo that was responding to San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who was also adamant that the Padres shouldn't be moving anywhere.

“The city’s position, as it relates to keeping the team in San Diego, is grounded in strong, enforceable protections already in place under the Joint Use and Management Agreement (JUMA) and related agreements governing Petco Park. The JUMA requires that any new ownership group assume all existing Padres obligations. The JUMA explicitly prohibits relocation of the Padres outside of San Diego during the JUMA term, which extends at a minimum, through the conclusion of the 2031 Major League Baseball season," wrote Gloria.

The city has rallied around the Padres in full support, and the attendance from the fans is a clear indicator of that. In 2025, the Padres finished second in all of baseball with an attendance of over 3.4 million, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers having more fans.

Padres Sale Update

While it seems clear the Padres will indeed be staying in San Diego, the identity of the new owner remains a mystery.

There are some members in the Padres organization who reportedly have privately been hoping that Joe Lacob, owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, will win the bid.

Lacob has overseen the Warriors' dynasty over the last decade, and there is hope that he can help this franchise take over in baseball. With the idea of a salary cap potentially coming to the sport following the 2026 season. San Diego may be able to level the playing field a little, especially with the financial backing of someone like Lacob.

The Padres have already been a top spender in the sport over the last few years, but it hasn't resulted in a World Series title. San Diego has held an Opening Day payroll inside the top 15 of the sport in each season since 2020.

Late owner Peter Seidler poured everything he had into this franchise, and the team has benefited from this. The Padres have made the postseason in four of the past six seasons, and under a new owner, there could be more success coming to the organization.

That success, of course, coming in San Diego.

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