Padres' Nick Castellanos Discusses Interactions With Phillies Fans

San Diego Padres veteran Nick Castellanos made his return to Philadelphia for the first time since his strange exit from the Phillies over the offseason.

Castellanos got a chance to face off against the Phillies for the first time a week ago in San Diego, but this was a homecoming of sorts for him. While his exit was very controversial, Castellanos did have four good years with the Phillies, helping them reach a World Series in the process.

The veteran has talked about his exit from the team at length, and has said he has no ill will toward the organization. Castellanos even appreciates the Phillies' fans, whom the slugger discussed during the series.

“Any time I run into anybody that's a Phillies fan, away from cameras, away from the field, I get nothing but a lot of love and positivity,” Castellanos said. “I appreciate that. I spoke my mind, I went about my business, I played every day, I never really hid on the IL. I really wanted to win a ring."

The media in Philadelphia had one of the bigger issues with Castellanos, with them posting a hit piece following his exit. It was reported that Castellanos brought a beer into the dugout during a game last season, but the veteran has owned up to this and made his peace.

But it's a good sign that Castellanos still can get respect from the fanbase, even with all the different stories going around. Castellanos knows that he didn't do everything correctly while with the Phillies, but he tried his best to win while on the team.

“Did I do everything 100 percent correct? Probably not. Did I act true to my heart and how I felt in the moment? 100 percent," Castellanos said.

Castellanos has tried to put his time with the Phillies behind him, but due to multiple matchups with the organization, it hasn't been easy. But all he can do is perform his best for the Padres now, hoping that it will be enough to help his new team win.

His time in San Diego has been very up and down, with the veteran struggling to adjust to the new way of life. Castellanos is no longer an everyday player like he was in Philadelphia, and this has been something that has taken some time to get used to for him.

But the Padres have been very supportive of Castellanos in this process, and he's tried to make his own adjustments at the plate. Overall, Castellanos has hit .191 with four home runs and 21 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .560.

It hasn't been the best start to the season at the plate for Castellanos, but he has continued to get better each day. His time in Philadelphia didn't end the way that either side would have liked, but he's ready to move forward now, giving the Padres his full attention.

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