Padres' Nick Castellanos Reacts to Getting Removed Late in Games

The 2026 season has been a very telling one for veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos of the San Diego Padres.

After signing with the Padres on a veteran's minimum deal over the winter, Castellanos has seen a new reality with San Diego.

Going from being an everyday player while with the Philadelphia Phillies to not being given consistent playing time has been an adjustment for the veteran, but he's made it work.

But Castellanos has been playing more frequently of late, in part due to injuries across the Padres roster. The main one that has allowed him to pay more is veteran infielder Jake Cronenworth being out due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Castellanos has been given more time on the field, but he has also been subbed out late in games for defensive purposes. And it seems that he has no issue with this move that the Padres have been making.

“I definitely understand it,” Castellanos said. “We put the bats in there and get the runs across. We get the runs across, we have the bullpen. Now, let’s get our best defense out there. I get it, and it works. And at the end of the day, if we’re winning, that’s good for San Diego.”

San Diego has been moving Fernando Tatis Jr. back to right field late in games to give itself a better chance defensively. The team has been bringing in Sung-Mun Song to take over at second base for Tatis, sending Castellanos to the bench.

But Castellanos has tried to take a full team approach this season, even at the expense of his own playing time. Manager Craig Stammen has praised how the veteran has handled himself, and it has allowed the team to feel confident in playing him when called upon.

“When we sat down and talked to him about a different role, we talked about, ‘Hey, if we have guys that get hurt, you’re going to get to play a whole heck of a lot more.’” Stammen said Friday night. “And that’s kind of where he’s at right now. With Croney out at second, we can move ‘Tati’ into second. We feel really good about putting (Castellanos’) bat in the lineup and playing right field.”

While the numbers at the plate haven't been the greatest, Castellanos has just been working to help the team in whatever way possible. Overall, the veteran has hit .198 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .592.

The veteran has been working on his swing, trying to make any adjustments needed to get himself going. He's been better as of late, especially when it comes to getting clutch hits.

Over the last 15 games, Castellanos is hitting .250 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .802.

Castellanos left the Phillies on not-so-great terms, so he has been trying to reestablish his reputation. To this point, he has done exactly what the Padres have wanted from him, acting as a true team player.

His bat heating up has been an added bonus that's earned him more consistent playing time.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news