Padres' Nick Pivetta Shut Down From Throwing Progression in Brutal Update

The San Diego Padres have shut down right-hander Nick Pivetta from his rehab progression while the team assesses his situation.

Pivetta left his first rehab start this week after just 14 pitches due to tightness in his elbow. So the Padres are now taking precautions with the veteran pitcher, but there was reason for optimism.

After his exit, Pivetta was able to throw 20-30 pitches off a bullpen mound, giving the team some hope. Padres manager Craig Stammen gave more insight into the injury to his starter.

“Any time someone comes off the mound in the middle of an inning when they’re rehabbing an elbow injury, you’ve got to pause for just a little bit,” Stammen said. “It would be, in my opinion, a little reckless to go, ‘Hey, throw your bullpen two days later, make your start on four days’ rest, you’ll be fine.’

“I think if we’re really taking really good care of him, we’re being a little bit more diligent this week. And then maybe he recovers well, and it wasn’t an issue.”

Luckily, it seems as if the Padres dodged a bullet with the injury to Pivetta. But the team will give him a few extra days to rest, seeing if the issue gets any worse.

“We’ll probably give him a couple extra days to figure out what is going on and [whether] we need to pull him back a little bit or if we can just keep going,” Stammen said.

When Will Nick Pivetta Return?

The right-hander has been out since April due to the injury, leaving his fourth start of the season early.

The Padres had been expecting Pivetta back after the All-Star break, but this new roadblock could delay his return. Assuming Pivetta's setback isn't as bad as it initially looked, the veteran could resume throwing in the coming days.

This could allow him to return to the Padrs rotation toward the end of August or in September. San Diego bolstered the rotation at the trade deadline, adding right-hander Casey Mize and left-hander Robbie Ray.

For Pivetta, he needs to rejoin the Padres by Aug. 22; otherwise, the Padres could void the final two years of his contract due to a clause that says he cannot spend 130 consecutive days on the injured list. He has $32 million left on his deal.

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