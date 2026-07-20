Padres' Nick Pivetta Could Lose Significant Money if He Doesn't Return by Upcoming Deadline

The San Diego Padres have been without starting pitcher Nick Pivetta for the majority of the season after the right-hander left his fourth start of the year early.

Pivetta has been trying to battle back from an elbow injury, but his recovery process has been exhaustingly long. Both sides have slow played the eventual return of the veteran to make sure that he can fully heal from the injury.

But with the calendar now deep into July, Pivetta is fighting a hard deadline to return to avoid losing a substantial amount of money. Pivetta has to return by Aug. 22; otherwise, the final two years of his deal with the Padres can be voided.

"Pivetta is facing a deadline of sorts on Aug. 22," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. "If he is not back by that date, which is 130 days from when he went on the injured list, it would trigger a clause in his contract that allows the Padres to void the final two years ($32 million) of his deal."

Pivetta appears to be on track to return right around this deadline, barring any addtionaly setbacks occurring. But even if Pivetta does return, the right-hander is eligible to opt out of his contract this offseason.

The veteran may elect to stay with the Padres following the injury-filled season, but anything is possible. Pivetta is scheduled to make $14 million in 2027, but if his camp feels he can get more on the open market, free agency could be the answer.

As far as the rest of this season, Pivetta has started to ramp up his recovery, with the right-hander scheduled to face live hitters this week. After facing live hitters, Pivetta will go on a rehab assignment. Knowing this deadline, he could push to return by Aug. 22.

Entering the year, Pivetta was supposed to be the ace of the Padres staff following a breakout 2025 season. But the injury has derailed everything for him, so the sooner he can return, the better for the Padres.

San Diego is looking to get back into the wild-card race in the National League, but without quality starters, it could be tough. Pivetta could make a massive difference for this team if he's healthy, and the team has been patiently waiting for his return.

The Padres have also been without right-hander Joe Musgrove, who has been out with a nagging elbow injury. Pivetta is said to be a few weeks ahead of Musgrove in the recovery process, but the Padres will hope to get both pitchers back by the end of August.

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