Padres Notes: Adrian Morejon’s Free Agency Intentions, Tough Contract Decision, 6 Players Likely to Be Gone

The San Diego Padres have a few notable free agents as they enter the offseason, but one of the most effective players on that list is left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

The Padres relied on their formidable bullpen more than almost everyone in baseball in terms of total innings this past regular season, and Morejon delivered time and time again with a 2.83 ERA over a career-high 76 appearances (86 innings).

Though the setup man seems like a no-doubter to bring back, Morejon could be offered a $100-plus million deal this offseason — something that is far from a no-doubter for the Padres and their already high payroll. The southpaw spoke on his love for the only professional baseball team he has known the last eight seasons, but the knowledge that MLB is more than just a game.

“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” Morejon said. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”

In other news, the contract drama doesn't end with Morejon. On the other side of the pitching roster, there is a hurler who may prove to be one of the most critical decisions of the winter due to his excellent play when available in the rotation. However, with availability proving to be an issue, he generates another pressure point for the front office.

Finally, the team at Padres On SI went over six players that the Friars are most likely to not bring back in 2027. With player options, team options and mutual options also at play, the 91-win team that proved to be the hottest second-half team in MLB could look very different come 2027.

Starting pitching was one of the weakest areas for San Diego in 2026, and a dominant bullpen was able to put a bandage over the bullet hole. However, the rotation will likely be the most important area to be addressed. That being said, there were quite a few hurlers with lackluster seasons that may have already played their way out of Petco Park.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Adrian Morejon Makes Intentions Clear as Potential $100 Million Contract Looms

The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Padres This Winter

Six Padres Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

Padres Breakout Star Bradgley Rodriguez Sends Message to Fans After Crushing NLDS Exit

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres star free agent Adrian Morejon made his intentions clear as a potential $100 million contract awaits him in free agency👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres bring Morejon back? And if so, what would that contract look like?⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/M9BwaCNHGl — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 10, 2026

The Padres won 91 games in 2026. But the offense has to be better when it matters most.



This offseason, San Diego needs more consistent production around Tatis, Machado and Merrill.



What’s the BIGGEST offensive need?



A) Another impact bat

B) More lineup depth

C) Both pic.twitter.com/PPpb4vxtwe — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 10, 2026

We looked into the Padres' toughest contract decision this offseason, and what they could do👀👀⬇ pic.twitter.com/chcMKrQqoP — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 11, 2026

One of my biggest offseason priorities for the Padres: BRING BACK ADRIAN MOREJON.



A 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 2026. Left-handed bullpen arms who can miss bats aren’t easy to replace.



Don’t let him walk without a fight.



Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/j594gQtegJ — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 10, 2026

Looking at six Padres players who are most likely to be GONE before Opening Day of next season👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/71VcLIpQa5 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 10, 2026

hey dodgers fans,



don't lie



You wish your stadium had a Padres playoff atmosphere



You wish your fanbase had the same level of passion as Padres fans



You wish you could shake the stadium like we do



You wish you were uspic.twitter.com/OwQbU1A04I — Padres Farm (@Pads1818) October 10, 2026

Give me this squad in 2027 AJ :



Tatis RF

Merrill CF

Arrozarena LF

Machado 3B

Sheets DH

France 1B

Salas C

Xander SS

Crony 2B#Padres — SD Padres News Network (@padres_network) October 10, 2026

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