Padres Notes: Adrian Morejon’s Free Agency Intentions, Tough Contract Decision, 6 Players Likely to Be Gone
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The San Diego Padres have a few notable free agents as they enter the offseason, but one of the most effective players on that list is left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.
The Padres relied on their formidable bullpen more than almost everyone in baseball in terms of total innings this past regular season, and Morejon delivered time and time again with a 2.83 ERA over a career-high 76 appearances (86 innings).
Though the setup man seems like a no-doubter to bring back, Morejon could be offered a $100-plus million deal this offseason — something that is far from a no-doubter for the Padres and their already high payroll. The southpaw spoke on his love for the only professional baseball team he has known the last eight seasons, but the knowledge that MLB is more than just a game.
“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” Morejon said. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”
In other news, the contract drama doesn't end with Morejon. On the other side of the pitching roster, there is a hurler who may prove to be one of the most critical decisions of the winter due to his excellent play when available in the rotation. However, with availability proving to be an issue, he generates another pressure point for the front office.
Finally, the team at Padres On SI went over six players that the Friars are most likely to not bring back in 2027. With player options, team options and mutual options also at play, the 91-win team that proved to be the hottest second-half team in MLB could look very different come 2027.
Starting pitching was one of the weakest areas for San Diego in 2026, and a dominant bullpen was able to put a bandage over the bullet hole. However, the rotation will likely be the most important area to be addressed. That being said, there were quite a few hurlers with lackluster seasons that may have already played their way out of Petco Park.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Adrian Morejon Makes Intentions Clear as Potential $100 Million Contract Looms
The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Padres This Winter
Six Padres Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027
Padres Breakout Star Bradgley Rodriguez Sends Message to Fans After Crushing NLDS Exit
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson