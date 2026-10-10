Padres Breakout Star Bradgley Rodriguez Sends Message to Fans After Crushing NLDS Exit

San Diego Padres star reliever Bradgley Rodriguez took to X to show fans love after the team fell short against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

"Thank you for everything fans, they are the best," Rodriguez wrote. "LFGSD."

Thank you for everything fans, they are the best🔥🙏🏽 LFGSD 🔥 — Bradgley Rodriguez (@Bradgley_72) October 8, 2026

The Padres lost to the Brewers in four games. Milwaukee had the best record in all of baseball and just got by in the series against the red-hot Padres.

Although the Padres had a chance to win every game in the series, the Brewers proved to be the better team.

While that was the case, the 22-year-old Rodriguez proved that he belonged on the biggest stage the sport can offer.

In his first taste of postseason action, Rodriguez was stellar, posting a 1.59 ERA with seven strikeouts and allowing batters to hit .217 with a 1.24 WHIP in five appearances and 5.2 innings.

Bradgley Rodriguez Delivered a Breakout Season for the Padres

The 22-year-old made his major league debut in 2025, and recorded his first win last year against the Brewers in September.

The 2026 season was his first full season in the majors — and it was impressive. In 68 appearances, Rodriguez posted a 2.19 ERA with 81 strikeouts, a 1.06 WHIP and an opponent's batting average of .212 in 74 innings.

Rodriguez was a standout for the Padres all season and proved a reliable piece of a stellar San Diego bullpen.

The right-handed flamethrower relied on a high-velocity fastball touching triple digits, paired with a heavy-usage, high-efficiency mix of changeup and slider.

Manager Craig Stammen trusted Rodriguez to get the job done, putting him in high-leverage, multi-inning assignments and serving as a vital setup bridge for Adrian Morejon and closer Mason Miller.

Back in March, Stammen shared what he loved about Rodriguez.

“Bradgley’s a great pitcher, young pitcher,” Stammen said. “He brings elite stuff out on the mound throwing almost 100 mph with a great changeup and a good slider. He’s shown a lot of maturity over here this last year making his major league debut last year, and we’re looking for big things for him this upcoming season.”

Rodriguez was primed for a breakout season, and he delivered for a Padres team that needed him every which way possible.

He is a Padres homegrown star, as he signed with the Padres as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2021 for $370,000.

Moving forward, Rodriguez's role with the team should only grow.

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