The San Diego Padres' signing of left-handed pitcher JoJo Romero seemed to be insurance in case Adrian Morejon went elsewhere.

That has now come to fruition.

Morejon, who's spent his entire career with the Padres, is officially moving on, as he's agreed to a massive contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Morejon, 27, will earn $115 million over the next five seasons, making it the largest guarantee for a reliever in MLB history.

BREAKING: Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $115 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The biggest guarantee ever for a RP goes to the 27-year-old Morejon, who will receive a $15 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2026

What Did the Padres Offer Adrian Morejon in Free Agency?

It's currently unclear what the Padres offered Morejon, but it's known they were interested in retaining him. The Padres did give Morejon the qualifying offer, meaning they'll receive draft pick compensation for losing him.

Romero will seemingly take over the Padres' high-leverage innings that require a left-handed pitcher.

Adrian Morejon Padres Tenure

The Padres initially signed Morejon in July 2016 as an international free agent out of Cuba. He was a top-seven prospect in the organization each of the next four years, and made his MLB debut in 2019.

Morejon struggled from 2019-23 — sporting a 5.28 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 75 innings — but the Padres never gave up on him.

Then, in 2024, he proved them right.

Morejon set career highs (at the time) across the board in 2024, finishing with a 2.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 63.2 innings.

He was then even better in 2025, compiling a 2.08 ERA across 75 appearances (73.2 innings) with 70 strikeouts. He even earned his first career All-Star nod in 2025.

In 2026, Morejon had argubaly his best season yet. Despite some early-season struggles and bad luck that contributed to an inflated ERA, he finished with a 2.83 ERA over 76 appearances and 86 innings. He had an unbelievable 107 strikeouts, and was one of baseball's best pitchers in advanced analytics, per Baseball Savant.

Morejon finished in the 99th percentile among MLB pitchers in expected ERA (2.34), chase rate (38.6%) and barrel rate (2.8%). He finished in the 98th percentile in average fastball velocity (99.4 mph) and ground ball rate (58%). He was also above the 90th percentile in opponents' expected batting average (.195), average exit velocity (86.4 mph), whiff rate (34.2%) and strikeout rate (30.4%).

Despite being a setup man on the Padres to closer Mason Miller, Morejon was expected to be paid like a closer this offseason due to his sheer dominance. He got that and more, making MLB history in the process.

Morejon is turning 28 years old in February, meaning he may just be entering the prime of his career.

He'll be spending it with the Blue Jays, while the Padres lose one of their most important players of the last three years.

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