Padres Notes: Concerning Joe Musgrove News, Key Player to IL, Blockbuster Trade Prediction

The San Diego Padres lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1, on Thursday evening and fell to 22-15 on the year. The sole offense produced by San Diego came by way of a 264-foot check-swing hit from Xander Bogaerts in the first inning that brought Manny Machado home.

Right-hander Michael King had a productive outing as he struck out six across six innings of work. He allowed two walks and two hits, but one of those hits unfortunately was a solo home run that tied things up in the fourth. His ERA improved to 2.76 through eight starts this season.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres transferred right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove to the 60-day injured list. While the move was procedural, Musgrove remains nowhere near a return.

After a Tommy John surgery in October 2024, the hope was that the hurler would return for the start of the 2026 campaign. After experiencing a setback during his lone spring training start in an exhibition game, Musgrove has yet to make it back to the mound. He last spoke in April about his arduous recovery,

"We’ve invested so much time on rest and recovery stuff. I don’t want to waste the time that we’ve taken by pushing it back and then having to start this process all over again. I’m trying to get better as efficiently and quickly as I can. But it’s just not cooperating as well as I want to," Musgrove said then.

The only update the Padres have given on Musgrove (and right-hander Nick Pivetta) says they are “continuing active rest for the next several weeks.” Neither appear anywhere near a return to the rotation.

In the same roster move, a key catcher was moved to the injured list with a left toe fracture. In a corresponding move, a 28-year-old rookie earned a promotion from Triple-A El Paso after 11 years in the minor league circuit.

Finally, a blockbuster trade prediction was made by an insider that would bring a Cy Young award winner to the Friars' rotation. San Diego hasn't had the best luck in terms of pitcher health at this point in the season, but a lethal arm to bolster the rotation would ease the pressure of the current staff as the Padres eye a deep October run.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Latest Joe Musgrove Update is Concerning for Padres

Padres Announce Unfortunate Joe Musgrove News Ahead of Cardinals Game

Padres Promote 28-Year-Old Rookie, Place Luis Campusano on Injured List Amid Breakout Season

Padres Predicted to Land Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing

Padres Catcher Suffers Injury, Could Miss Time

Padres Predicted to Plummet in NL West Standings This Month

Padres' Craig Stammen Sends Message on New Owners After $3.9 Billion Sale

Padres Lineup vs Cardinals: Gavin Sheets Out, 28-Year-Old Rookie Making MLB Debut

Padres Tweets of the Day

A 264-foot check-swing hit?!



Have you ever seen this before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/23Zg1yUiZP — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2026

Everybody loves The Reaper. pic.twitter.com/kA56UfltLJ — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) May 8, 2026

Luis Campusano being on the Top 10 for Catcher WAR was not something I had on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/6S2JwIlXGj — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 7, 2026

Michael King, Filthy 86mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8ZFqtWDqHH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 8, 2026

JP Sears tonight:



5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

15 Whiffs pic.twitter.com/I9ljd1G7Ck — Christmasin July (@cjwalters4242) May 8, 2026

riddle us this 🫵 pic.twitter.com/NZkTe9Gj4X — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2026

We have selected C Rodolfo Durán from Triple-A El Paso, placed C Luis Campusano on the 10-day IL (left toe fracture) and transferred RHP Joe Musgrove to the 60-day IL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2026

Here's how to watch this weekend's four-game series: pic.twitter.com/tG8T24u6lm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2026

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