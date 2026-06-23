Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Outfielder, Pursuing Multiple Trades, Manny Machado Confidence
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The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, on Monday evening and improved to 40-37 on the year.
The lone run scored belonged to superstar Manny Machado on a solo home run that traveled 418 feet. It was his 14th long ball of the year and all the Friars needed to secure the victory.
On the pitching side of things, right-hander Michael King delivered seven scoreless innings and struck out five along the way in his best start in over a month. Mason Miller secured his 21st save of the year and struck out a pair of Atlanta batters to do so.
In other news, the Padres recently released a young outfielder who was drafted less than a year ago. The 16th-round draft pick from the 2025 MLB Draft never made it past the Single-A level for San Diego.
Additionally, the Friars have quite a few potential areas to improve the team ahead of the trade deadline, and with Aug. 3 right around the corner, a few would-be deals have been linked to the Padres.
The catching situation has been abysmal at times for San Diego, and despite backstops Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano showing flashes, they are both currently on the injured list. That's why it shouldn't be a shock to fans that a productive Minnesota Twins catcher has been linked to the Padres.
The man behind the plate isn't the only player on the Twins that the Padres have been named a landing spot for as there are also two All-Stars on the roster linked to San Diego. Whatever moves are actually made by president of baseball operations AJ Preller, fans can expect some more consistency at the plate to be high on the wish list.
Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on Machado and what he said to him to adjust his confidence. Though the superstar's batting average is much lower than usual, his power and home run hitting appear to be on par with the Manny Machado Padres fans know and love.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Release 2025 Draft Pick Less Than One Year After Selecting Him
Padres Linked to .949-OPS Catcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Named Best Fit for 2 Twins All-Stars in Blockbuster Trades
Padres Already Pursuing 4 Key Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Manager Had Simple Message to Manny Machado to Fix Confidence
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson