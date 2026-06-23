Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Outfielder, Pursuing Multiple Trades, Manny Machado Confidence

The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, on Monday evening and improved to 40-37 on the year.

The lone run scored belonged to superstar Manny Machado on a solo home run that traveled 418 feet. It was his 14th long ball of the year and all the Friars needed to secure the victory.

On the pitching side of things, right-hander Michael King delivered seven scoreless innings and struck out five along the way in his best start in over a month. Mason Miller secured his 21st save of the year and struck out a pair of Atlanta batters to do so.

In other news, the Padres recently released a young outfielder who was drafted less than a year ago. The 16th-round draft pick from the 2025 MLB Draft never made it past the Single-A level for San Diego.

Additionally, the Friars have quite a few potential areas to improve the team ahead of the trade deadline, and with Aug. 3 right around the corner, a few would-be deals have been linked to the Padres.

The catching situation has been abysmal at times for San Diego, and despite backstops Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano showing flashes, they are both currently on the injured list. That's why it shouldn't be a shock to fans that a productive Minnesota Twins catcher has been linked to the Padres.

The man behind the plate isn't the only player on the Twins that the Padres have been named a landing spot for as there are also two All-Stars on the roster linked to San Diego. Whatever moves are actually made by president of baseball operations AJ Preller, fans can expect some more consistency at the plate to be high on the wish list.

Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on Machado and what he said to him to adjust his confidence. Though the superstar's batting average is much lower than usual, his power and home run hitting appear to be on par with the Manny Machado Padres fans know and love.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Release 2025 Draft Pick Less Than One Year After Selecting Him

Padres Linked to .949-OPS Catcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Named Best Fit for 2 Twins All-Stars in Blockbuster Trades

Padres Already Pursuing 4 Key Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Manager Had Simple Message to Manny Machado to Fix Confidence

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny stays on it for his 14th homer of the year pic.twitter.com/5joCAIzaIK — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 23, 2026

The Padres have been named a "best fit" for two Twins All-Stars in potential blockbuster trade deadline deals👀👀



Would you want to see SD pursue either Joe Ryan or Byron Buxon? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZiYXUuaOHC — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 22, 2026

Samad Taylor spoke about how comfortable he feels since being called up by the Padres, what's working so well for him and why he treats the upcoming series like any other series: pic.twitter.com/XrsHeylHSn — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 22, 2026

Padres welcome back Robert Suárez 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PMz2kCbr1p — Fav (@favvsz) June 23, 2026

Michael King has gone seven scoreless. pic.twitter.com/QKftY5HpST — J.Silvs (@JohnSilvaJr) June 23, 2026

Manny Machado hit his 14th homer of the season to put the Padres ahead against the Braves!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/izS9cnJVC0 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 23, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about why he moved Samad Taylor to 9th in the batting order today, how close this offense is to an extended hot streak and what he hopes is his team's mindset heading into matchups with the Braves and Dodgers: pic.twitter.com/1pCYpYUOnU — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 22, 2026

Craig Stammen shared the latest health updates on when Freddy Fermin, Jake Cronenworth, Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta: pic.twitter.com/OtDgZcmv8J — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 22, 2026

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