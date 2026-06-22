Padres Release 2025 Draft Pick Less Than One Year After Selecting Him

The San Diego Padres have released an outfielder from the organization less than one year after drafting him.

Outfielder Cardell Thibodeaux, who was drafted by the Padres in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, has been released by the organization, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Thibodeaux was officially released by the Arizona Complex League Padres, bringing an end to his Padres tenure before it truly got off the ground.

Who is Cardell Thibodeaux?

The Padres drafted Thibodeaux out of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La.

He was given a $150,000 bonus to sign, the highest for someone from his school since Rickie Weeks got $3.6 million in 2003 as a first round pick for the Milwaukee Brewers. Weeks ended up playing 14 seasons in the big leagues and making one All-Star appearance.

Thibodeaux began his Padres tenure at Single-A Lake Elsinore, where he appeared in 21 games last season. Overall, he hit .108 with zero home runs, four runs batted in and an OPS of .354. He had 17 strikeouts to nine walks while recording just seven hits, and was caught stealing on his only stolen base attempt.

After a rough first 21 games at the professional level, the Padres sent Thibodeaux back to Rookie Ball to begin the 2026 season.

He appeared in 14 games for the ACL Padres this year, hitting .244 with zero home runs, six RBIs and an OPS of .758. He had 10 strikeouts to 10 walks with 10 hits, and stole four bases while being caught three times.

Thibodeaux is just 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, and recorded a total of seven extra-base hits over his 35 games in the Padres organization, all doubles. He played all three outfield spots, but a majority of his time came in left field.

His 35 games for the Padres were enough for the team to decide to move on from him rather than keeping him in the organization to progress. At 22 years old, Thibodeaux still has plenty of time to continue his development and work his way up through an organization.

For now, though, it won't be with the Padres.

Padres' 2025 Draft Class Already Making an Impact

While the Thibodeaux pick didn't work out for San Diego, the team made plenty of selections that are already making an impact for the organization.

The team's first two picks — left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft and outfielder Ryan Wideman — are among the top prospects in the organization. So is catcher Ty Harvey, the team's fifth selection.

Schoolcraft, 19, is the team's No. 2 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and pitching at Single-A.

Wideman, 22, is the team's No. 7 ranked prospect and making a case to be promoted to High-A.

Harvey, 19, is the team's No. 6 ranked prospect and was drafted in the fifth round last year. He's currently injured after suffering a fractured hand.

Other 2025 draft picks who are now in the team's top 30 prospects include right-handed pitchers Michael Salina (fourth round) and Jaxon Dalena (sixth round) and catcher Truitt Madonna (11th round),

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