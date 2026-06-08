Padres Notes: Miguel Andujar Injury, Jake Cronenworth Update, Trade Deadline Plans

The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 33-31 on the year.

Veteran catcher Freddy Fermin went yard for the second consecutive contest — a two-run shot in the fifth inning to come within two runs — and hit an RBI double in the ninth to cut the deficit to four. That was all the offense that San Diego mustered in the loss.

Miguel Andujar left the game early with what manager Craig Stammen called a hamstring "tweak". The move was precautionary and the team will continue to evaluate him going forward.

In other news, there is a new update on infielder Jake Cronenworth as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained on April 18 (with an IL move that didn't arrive until early May). Though there still isn't a timetable in sight, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Cronenworth is hitting off a tee, playing catch and running.

Earlier this week, manager Craig Stammen spoke on Cronenworth, saying that he is "trending in a better direction than what we were previously.”

Additionally, an ESPN insider discussed what he believes to be the Padres' biggest to-do list items ahead of the trade deadline.

The unknown timeline for pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta to return certainly marked a major concern area for the insider, though the stagnant offense as of late is definitely something that needs to be addressed if San Diego wants to make a deep October push.

"The Padres don't know what they're going to get out of Joe Musgrove. They don't know what they're going to get out of Nick Pivetta, who, like Musgrove, is on the 60-day IL. If neither is able to contribute, that puts even more of an onus on president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who has rebuilt his farm system enough to make the kind of trade that can keep San Diego on its current path: toward a postseason run."

Finally, a former top prospect has been breaking out with the Toronto Blue Jays this season. A certain aspect of his game has caught the eyes of many around the clubhouse and the greater baseball world.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Has No Timeline to Return One Month Into Concussion IL

Padres Have Clear Plan at MLB Trade Deadline, Says ESPN Insider

Former Padres Prospect Traded to Blue Jays Breaking Out for Obvious Reason

Padres Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season

What Prospects Could Padres Trade in Blockbuster Deadline Deal?

Padres' Manny Machado Believes MLB Should Get Rid of the Analytics

Former Yankees Reliever Says Padres Are Better in Key Aspect

Padres Tweets of the Day

FREDDY FERMIN HAS HOMERED IN BACK TO BACK DAYS pic.twitter.com/7pgyfNEoah — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 7, 2026

Padres pitcher Griffin Canning catching up with former Padres pitcher and teammate Sean Manaea before today’s game against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/JbViiPzjLH — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 7, 2026

The Padres have two qualified hitters in the bottom 10 in OPS this season. That’s the reality of where the offense has been through the first stretch of 2026. pic.twitter.com/8LHYFKOB2Q — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 7, 2026

Ryan Wideman goes deep in the fifth, steals his league-leading 37th base layer in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ys54TOAT8I — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 8, 2026

Former Padres pitcher Brent Honeywell is at Petco Park before today’s game against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/1WQ449g6EN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 7, 2026

"If they fall out [of the American League race] then you would imagine teams like the Dodgers, the Padres, the Phillies, will be having conversations with the Tigers."



—@Buster_ESPN on Tarik Skubal's future in Detroit 👀 pic.twitter.com/YEKEuSHeDJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr., Miguel Andujar, and Ty France getting ready for today’s series finale against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/OwFJQbHWsW — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 7, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.