Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove Update, Mason Miller Praised by Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Drought Continues

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-4, on Tuesday night and fell to 29-19 on the year.

After an early 2-0 deficit, superstar Manny Machado tied the game up with a two-run home run. In the third inning, Miguel Andujar went yard for the second straight day, this one a two-run shot to five the Padres a 4-2 lead.

The Dodgers would come back to tie the game, and despite not registering a hit against Mason Miller, took the lead and ultimately charged the closer with his first loss since May 17, 2025, when he was still a member of the Athletics. A walk (with the assistance of an ABS challenge), a throwing error and a sacrifice fly that led to an incredibly close play at the plate is what it took to win the game as the Dodgers tied up the series at Petco Park.

In other news, president of baseball operations AJ Preller recently spoke on right-hander Joe Musgrove and his lengthy journey to get back to a major league mound for the first time since the 2024 postseason.

"I've seen speculation that [Nick Pivetta] or Joe is not going to be back this year," Preller said. "That's not the case at all. It just takes some time, and we're being conservative, making sure those guys feel good and they check every box when they come back."

Additionally, Miller was rightfully praised by members of the Dodgers after continuing to dominate the mound ahead of Tuesday's contest. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed to perfectly encapsulate the frustrations that come with facing off against the Reaper.

“A guy like that, he’s the best in the game,” Roberts said. “You know if you don’t get him, there’s swing-and-miss in there, there’s soft contact.”

“When they’re ahead in the seventh inning," Roberts added, "they don’t lose.”

On Tuesday, though, the Dodgers got to him.

Finally, superstar Fernando Tatis continued his 2026 season without a home run on Tuesday night. He went 2-for-5 in the loss and is batting .237 on the year with an OPS of .585. He's gone 202 plate appearances without a home run this season.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Will Joe Musgrove Pitch for Padres This Year? AJ Preller Answers

'He's The Best in the Game': Dodgers Heap Praise on Padres' Mason Miller

Nick Castellanos, Manny Machado Defend Padres Hitting Coach Amid Offensive Struggles

Padres Accomplish Something Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years in Win Over Dodgers

Padres Manager Admits He's Trying Everything to Get Fernando Tatis Going

Padres Lineup vs Dodgers: Ramon Laureano Out, Ty France Starting

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Machado ties it with a majestic home run 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Flfc0cG8x5 — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

"That was hit hard." pic.twitter.com/1ZRCe3t868 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 20, 2026

Padres’ Manny Machado hanging out with former Padre Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen ahead of the second game of a three-game series in San Diego. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers #ITFD pic.twitter.com/lRm1ZGbBXH — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) May 19, 2026

Ethan Salas dumps an RBI single into left.



He’s 2-for-4 today w/ 2 RBIs: pic.twitter.com/zWaA7i00rW — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) May 19, 2026

Giving back with @usbank 💛



Thank you for your service to our country, Sgt. Povas Miknaitis, USMC, Ret. pic.twitter.com/2hfDiEpoFn — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 19, 2026

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