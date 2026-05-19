Padres Lineup vs Dodgers: Ramon Laureano Out, Ty France Starting

The San Diego Padres reclaimed first place in the National League West after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday's series opener at Petco Park.

The first game of the series was a pitchers' duel between Padres ace Michael King and Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. King tossed seven shutout innings, earning the win for San Diego. Yamamoto threw seven innings of one-run ball.

The Padres lineup only mustered one run off a home run from Miguel Andujar in the first inning, but that was all San Diego needed to take down ther reigning back-to-back World Series champions in the series opener.

The Padres will look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game rivalry series.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Miguel Andujar, DH Gavin Sheets, LF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Jackson Merrill, CF Nick Castellanos, RF Ty France, 1B Freddy Fermin, C

The lineup is lamost the same as Monday night, with two changes.

France is in the lineup and hitting eighth, while Ramón Laureano is on the bench. Also, Fermin is catching, with Rodolfo Durán out.

Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Tuesday's pitching matchup is between two arms that have faced some struggles to start the 2026 season.

Griffin Canning, who began the year on the injured list, was one of the many under-the-radar veteran signings by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller in the offseason.

The right-hander is looking to earn his first win of the season as he enters the matchup with an 0-2 record and a 10.64 ERA across 11 innings pitched. His expected ERA of 4.41 shows he's been on the wrong end of some bad luck.

Opposite Canning is Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan, who is sporting a 4.54 ERA across 41.2 innings of work this season. He's allowed three runs over his last two starts (10.2 innings).

How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers on Tuesday

First pitch for Padres vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, May 19 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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