Padres Accomplish Something Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years in Win Over Dodgers

The San Diego Padres were able to get the best of their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the season between the two teams on Monday night.

The Padres scored one run in the first inning on a Miguel Andujar solo home run, and that proved to be enough, as they shut out the dangerous Dodgers lineup.

With the win, the Padres took back first place in the National League West by half a game heading into the next two contests. But the win also did something that San Diego hadn't accomplished since 2008.

This was the first 1-0 win for the Padres over the Dodgers since April 13, 2008, when Greg Maddux beat out Chad Billingsley in a pitchers' duel.

It's the Padres' first 1-0 win over the Dodgers since April 13, 2008. Greg Maddux outdueled Chad Billingsley that night. https://t.co/4Cv62Omms5 — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 19, 2026

The offenses for both teams were shut down, other than the solo home run from Andujar in the first. The two sides combined for a total of nine hits, with the starting pitchers dominating throughout.

These two teams have become rivals this decade, with the clubs meeting in the postseason three times since 2020. Los Angeles has gotten the better of the Padres in two of the three matchups.

San Diego came into this game with its offense struggling — especially at the top — and this continued. However, the performance from Michael King was enough to hold down the fort for the bullpen to take over.

King went seven shutout innings against Los Angeles, striking out nine batters and only allowing four hits and two walks. The right-hander put together his best outing of the season, and he was able to help the Padres get a massive first win in the series.

“It’s always a fun battle against them,” King said after the game. “They have a really well-balanced lineup, one that you can’t just throw the same sequences to all their guys. They mix it up right, left, right, left. A lot of guys that don’t chase, so you got to stay in zone, make sure that you’re just getting to the execution spots."

Relief pitcher Jason Adam pitched the eighth inning, only allowing one hit. And then star closer Mason Miller shut the door for the Padres, even if he did walk two batters en route to the save.

Miller is a true weapon out of the bullpen for San Diego, as he has been one of the better pitchers in baseball all season long. If he can keep up this type of performance, the Padres could be very scary in the NL this year.

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