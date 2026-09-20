Padres Notes: Magic Number Shrinks, Ethan Salas Makes History, Casey Mize Playing Himself Off Playoff Roster

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins in walk-off 7-6 fashion on Saturday night to improve to 86-69 on the year.

With the win, the Padres passed the Philadelphia Phillies and now hold the No. 5 seed in the National League playoff race. Both the Padres and Chicago Cubs are 86-69, but Chicago won the season series, giving them the tiebreakers. The Padres' magic number to clinch a postseason spot is now three.

Right-hander Casey Mize had another rough outing as he allowed five earned runs in just three innings of work. The trade deadline acquisition hasn't pitched six-or-more innings since Aug. 16, his second time doing so in a Padres uniform.

Fortunately, the Padres offense battled back, and Ethan Salas was the hero, hitting his first career walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.

He became the youngest player to hit a walk-off since Manny Machado in 2012.

Ethan Salas is the youngest player with a walk-off hit since Manny Machado in 2012 ... his current teammate! 🤯



(h/t @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/xCZRx2dOuP — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2026

Salas, who's just 20 years old, recently revealed his mindset about his meteoric rise to the majors and how he has stayed consistent and grounded during this stretch. It not only seems to have helped the young backstop, but it appears to be helping the Padres and their recent winning ways.

“I mean, it’s just going out there and trying to have fun,” Salas said. “When you’re thinking about winning and winning the game, it’s selfless. You’re not thinking about what you did that day or what personal goals you have. It’s more like it doesn’t matter how I do today as long as we get the win. And obviously, you’re trying to do good and put your two cents in to help the team win. But it’s a lot more selfless, and you kind of lean on your guys a little more, and you just enjoy the game a lot more.”

Finally, it is no secret how dominant the Padres' bullpen has been this season, but there is an under-the-radar hurler that could prove to be the X-factor in October. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 2.35 ERA on the year across 69 innings of work.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ethan Salas Hits First Career Walk-Off as Padres Vault Past Phillies in Wild-Card Race

Padres Fans Will Love Ethan Salas' Mindset at 20 Years Old

Padres' 'Under-the-Radar' Reliever Could Single-Handedly Change Their Postseason Fate

Padres Announce Lineup Without Key Starter for Saturday's Game vs Marlins

Padres Tweets of the Day

IT'S TARPS OFF FOR ETHAN SALAS pic.twitter.com/KYoyQJaBY3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 20, 2026

Padres fans will LOVE Ethan Salas' mindset at just 20 years old👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6aD46UJePY — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 19, 2026

Oh yes, Ethan Salas dropped at LFGSD after his pinch-hit walkoff, not in this video pic.twitter.com/okly6YskmG — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 20, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. watches one fly to straightaway center field!



You can already hear the playoff energy at Petco Park as the Padres are trying to secure some postseason home games pic.twitter.com/hmKw8PTEeK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 20, 2026

Ty France is currently slashing .301 / .366 / .521 with a career-high 21 HR's. Is he A.J. Preller's best signing in recent memory? pic.twitter.com/dqpYrlkTrB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 19, 2026

El Niño's heating up in September. pic.twitter.com/Kw2gB15Xw3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 20, 2026

Craig Stammen provides the latest update on Joe Musgrove. pic.twitter.com/AKq65nARIz — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 19, 2026

We love when Big Eiffel lights up at night. pic.twitter.com/xrenYSv2HT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 20, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen discusses Jason Adam’s results in his rehab appearances and the plan for Adam moving forward. pic.twitter.com/kUQBOZ204v — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 19, 2026

yeeeehaaaawww 🤠



we’re ridin’ into the final stretch of our Bootmakers Jersey Auction! Bidding ends at the end of the 7th inning. To bid on these game-worn jerseys, text BID to 9156006677. pic.twitter.com/1WULU2sDr3 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 20, 2026

We want to send you to see @metallica from the Snake Pit! 📲Enter now at the contest page at https://t.co/pihRKUI89i! pic.twitter.com/JrR5XQ89xN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 19, 2026

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