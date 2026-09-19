Padres Announce Lineup Without Key Starter for Saturday's Game vs Marlins

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a dominant 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, are looking to win their series and shrink their magic number on Saturday at Petco Park.

The Padres beat the Marlins on Friday behind another strong start from Nick Pivetta and a six-run fifth inning that was completed with a three-run home run from Ty France.

It was the Padres' 12th win in their last 14 games and put them into a three-way tie in the wild-card race with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

“You want to be hot at the right time and this is the right time,” France said after the game. “So just going to continue to play our game, not look too far ahead, but understand what’s at stake and try and accomplish what we came here to do.”

He added: “It’s just nice to be a part of something bigger than myself. We’re in a good spot going into these last eight games, and I know how much bringing a championship to San Diego would mean. So to be a part of that is special. Hopefully, we can just keep things going.”

Padres vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize is taking the mound for the Padres against fellow right-hander Eury Perez of the Marlins.

Mize is 2-3 with a 5.97 ERA across eight starts (37.2 innings) with the Padres since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. He's running out of time to prove he can be trusted to make a postseason start.

As for Perez, he's 7-11 with a 3.99 ERA across 27 starts (144.1 innings) this season. He faced the Padres on July 25, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings of work.

Mize faced the Marlins on April 11 as a member of the Detroit Tigers, allowing one run over 5.2 innings with five strikeouts.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Dustin Harris, RF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Luis Campusano, DH Jake Cronenworth, SS Samad Taylor, LF Freddy Fermin, C

Xander Bogaerts is out of the lineup with Cronenworth getting the start at shortsop.

How to Watch Padres vs Marlins on Saturday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 19 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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