Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove Progress, Manny Machado Called Out, Mason Miller to Yankees?

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon and got back to a .500 record of 53-53 with a series sweep in Florida.

Right-hander Walker Buehler started things off for the Padres with seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings of work. He allowed just two walks and two earned runs before Yuki Matsui came in to secure two strikeouts to end the sixth inning.

Wandy Peralta allowed just one hit during his inning of work. Then, Adrian Morejon threw a perfect eighth inning on nine pitches and Mason Miller secured save No. 27 on the year.

It was another breakout eighth inning for San Diego as superstar Manny Machado tied things up with a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Jackson Merrill slugged a solo home run to take the lead. Then, Luis Campusano brought in another run before the inning was over.

In other news, the Padres have received promising updates on pitchers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove. Starting pitching has been a major pressure point this season, and to get two of the best pitchers on the roster back for a second-half run will be crucial to the team's chances of playing in October.

Additionally, Machado was called out by former Padre Heath Bell for his choice of hitting coach this past offseason. Though Machado is currently hitting .210 and is four home runs away from matching last year's total, Bell believes that he should move down in the order to better fit his power batting.

"I would put Manny in the fifth spot because he doesn't have the average, but he still hits for power," Bell said.

Finally, Mason Miller's name is still swirling around various trade rumors, but at a .500 record, San Diego still doesn't have a clear route ahead of this trade deadline. Bell urged a trade to send Miller to the New York Yankees, but if the Padres choose to buy, it may be most reasonable to keep the flamethrower on the team.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove Take Huge Step Toward Return to Padres

Ex-Padre Heath Ball Calls Out Manny Machado for 'Bad Decision'

Former Padres All-Star Closer Urges Mason Miller to Yankees Trade

Padres' Asking Price in Mason Miller Trade Revealed by Rival Exec

Padres Tweets of the Day

MANNY MACHADO GAME-TYING 2-RUN HOME RUN.



JACKSON MERRILL GO-AHEAD HOME RUN.



GET THOSE PHONES GOING, AJ PRELLER. THE PADRES NEED A STARTING PITCHER FOR A PLAYOFF PUSH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GxvIPRrkOU — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 26, 2026

After a sweep of the free-falling Marlins, FanGraphs has the Padres' playoff odds at 14.6%, double what they were just three days ago. "I think if we keep playing like this, we're going to put ourselves in a position to make A.J. help this team," Jake Cronenworth said. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 26, 2026

A former Padres All-Star closer urged the team to trade Mason Miller to the Yankees ahead of the deadline😳😳😳😳



Read the full story below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tAmLfBnOVr — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 26, 2026

AJ Preller "just doesn't sound the same," according to one GM, per @BNightengale.



Rival executives who've spoken to Preller believe the Padres will likely keep Mason Miller, but could trade Michael King. pic.twitter.com/X9l2Pzc4Vw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 26, 2026

Starting pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta have taken another HUGE step in their return to the Padres⬇️⬇️



The Padres' offense is heating up. The bullpen is dominant. They just need rotation help to make a playoff run...👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qn1WpiihFA — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 26, 2026

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