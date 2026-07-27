Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove Progress, Manny Machado Called Out, Mason Miller to Yankees?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon and got back to a .500 record of 53-53 with a series sweep in Florida.
Right-hander Walker Buehler started things off for the Padres with seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings of work. He allowed just two walks and two earned runs before Yuki Matsui came in to secure two strikeouts to end the sixth inning.
Wandy Peralta allowed just one hit during his inning of work. Then, Adrian Morejon threw a perfect eighth inning on nine pitches and Mason Miller secured save No. 27 on the year.
It was another breakout eighth inning for San Diego as superstar Manny Machado tied things up with a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Jackson Merrill slugged a solo home run to take the lead. Then, Luis Campusano brought in another run before the inning was over.
In other news, the Padres have received promising updates on pitchers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove. Starting pitching has been a major pressure point this season, and to get two of the best pitchers on the roster back for a second-half run will be crucial to the team's chances of playing in October.
Additionally, Machado was called out by former Padre Heath Bell for his choice of hitting coach this past offseason. Though Machado is currently hitting .210 and is four home runs away from matching last year's total, Bell believes that he should move down in the order to better fit his power batting.
"I would put Manny in the fifth spot because he doesn't have the average, but he still hits for power," Bell said.
Finally, Mason Miller's name is still swirling around various trade rumors, but at a .500 record, San Diego still doesn't have a clear route ahead of this trade deadline. Bell urged a trade to send Miller to the New York Yankees, but if the Padres choose to buy, it may be most reasonable to keep the flamethrower on the team.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove Take Huge Step Toward Return to Padres
Ex-Padre Heath Ball Calls Out Manny Machado for 'Bad Decision'
Former Padres All-Star Closer Urges Mason Miller to Yankees Trade
Padres' Asking Price in Mason Miller Trade Revealed by Rival Exec
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson