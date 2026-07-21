Padres Notes: Mason Miller Trade Idea, Nick Pivetta Could Lose Contract, Slugger Placed on IL

The San Diego Padres lost to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, on Monday evening and fell to 49-51 on the year.

JP Sears had a solid performance as he struck out three across five innings of work, allowing an earned run on three hits. Wandy Peralta allowed one earned run on a home run during his inning on the mound while Bradgley Rodriguez and Kyle Hart each struck out a pair in one inning.

Offensively, superstar Manny Machado hit a solo shot in the fourth and Ty France clubbed one of his own in the seventh.

In other news, a trade idea for right-hander Mason Miller sends him to the New York Yankees in exchange for a starting pitcher and two position players. Though the Padres are currently 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot, parting ways with the best closer in baseball could garner quite a return should San Diego choose to sell at the deadline.

Additionally, right-hander Nick Pivetta is at risk of the final two years of his contract becoming null and void if he doesn't return before the 130-day mark of the start of his injured list stint.

"Pivetta is facing a deadline of sorts on Aug. 22," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. "If he is not back by that date, which is 130 days from when he went on the injured list, it would trigger a clause in his contract that allows the Padres to void the final two years ($32 million) of his deal."

Finally, the Padres placed veteran Miguel Andujar on the injured list with a right wrist fracture ahead of Monday's game. Padres manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his slugger and sounded hopeful that he can return in due time.

“It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be too long,” Stammen said. “It sounds like something that could possibly heal pretty fast and he could be back out there, but time will only tell.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Mason Miller for 3 MLB Players

Padres' Nick Pivetta Could Lose Significant Money if He Doesn't Return by Upcoming Deadline

Rival Scout Believes AJ Preller's Padres Job Is on the Line Ahead of Trade Deadline

MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Padres to Acquire Red Sox All-Star Outfielder at Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

An MLB insider proposed a Padres-Yankees trade idea👀👀



Yankees receive: RHP Mason Miller

Padres receive: RHP Will Warren, SS Anthony Volpe, OF Spencer Jones



Would you do this? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HPL6THVtXb — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 20, 2026

The Padres signed utilityman Sung-Mun Song in December, convinced he could handle shortstop, even though he hadn't played short since middle school. The Padres were right. pic.twitter.com/QKxhFMl1NU — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 20, 2026

A man of the people. pic.twitter.com/1LFCvuhRrD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 21, 2026

Manny's bunt bid left Nando in smiles. pic.twitter.com/fD1AJUFyYq — J.Silvs (@JohnSilvaJr) July 20, 2026

"If you're not winning games, you're wasting him."@BNightengale believes the Padres will move Mason Miller for starting pitching and prospects. pic.twitter.com/jPYtDoj7tG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 20, 2026

Ty France in his last 7 games:



12-for-24 (.500)

5 HR

10 RBI

1.780 OPS



Just unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/JIMrB7vvDO — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 21, 2026

We have recalled C Rodolfo Durán from Triple-A El Paso and placed INF/DH Miguel Andujar on the 10-Day IL with right wrist fracture. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 20, 2026

Craig Stammen discussed not being able to take advantage of a strong start from JP Sears and the impact of each game leading up to the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/92oBg2qSw7 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 21, 2026

.@Joelsherman1 thinks "it's in play" Mason Miller will be traded and if so, Yankees will "be in" on him.



But, there's teams with much better farm systems that will be interested in the flamethrower.



Pinstripe Post with Joel & @RyanMSampson --> https://t.co/Yt3W4cLPL2 pic.twitter.com/xH7APNmyYq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 20, 2026

A howling good start from Jackson Wolf. 🐺



5 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 4 K



Your @TrulyNolen Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/bMqbDUbMMu — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 20, 2026

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