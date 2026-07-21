Padres Notes: Mason Miller Trade Idea, Nick Pivetta Could Lose Contract, Slugger Placed on IL
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, on Monday evening and fell to 49-51 on the year.
JP Sears had a solid performance as he struck out three across five innings of work, allowing an earned run on three hits. Wandy Peralta allowed one earned run on a home run during his inning on the mound while Bradgley Rodriguez and Kyle Hart each struck out a pair in one inning.
Offensively, superstar Manny Machado hit a solo shot in the fourth and Ty France clubbed one of his own in the seventh.
In other news, a trade idea for right-hander Mason Miller sends him to the New York Yankees in exchange for a starting pitcher and two position players. Though the Padres are currently 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot, parting ways with the best closer in baseball could garner quite a return should San Diego choose to sell at the deadline.
Additionally, right-hander Nick Pivetta is at risk of the final two years of his contract becoming null and void if he doesn't return before the 130-day mark of the start of his injured list stint.
"Pivetta is facing a deadline of sorts on Aug. 22," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. "If he is not back by that date, which is 130 days from when he went on the injured list, it would trigger a clause in his contract that allows the Padres to void the final two years ($32 million) of his deal."
Finally, the Padres placed veteran Miguel Andujar on the injured list with a right wrist fracture ahead of Monday's game. Padres manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his slugger and sounded hopeful that he can return in due time.
“It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be too long,” Stammen said. “It sounds like something that could possibly heal pretty fast and he could be back out there, but time will only tell.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Mason Miller for 3 MLB Players
Padres' Nick Pivetta Could Lose Significant Money if He Doesn't Return by Upcoming Deadline
Rival Scout Believes AJ Preller's Padres Job Is on the Line Ahead of Trade Deadline
MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Padres to Acquire Red Sox All-Star Outfielder at Deadline
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson