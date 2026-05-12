Padres Notes: SD Could Promote Outfielder, Nick Castellanos Calls Out Reporter, Major Decision Looms
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With the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, the San Diego Padres are in sole possession of first place in the National League West.
Not bad for an off day.
In other news, the Padres may have no other choice but to call up a 25-year-old outfielder amid his red-hot start in Triple-A this year. He is currently slashing .277/.333/.615 with an OPS of .948 through his first 32 games of the year.
One Padres insider thinks he could force his way onto the roster amid the team's offensive struggles.
Additionally, Padres veteran Nick Castellanos called out a reporter after his heroics on Sunday afternoon.
With just one out to go and the Padres on the brink of a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, it was Castellanos who slammed a two-run home run on the ninth pitch of his impressive at-bat. After it was revealed that the veteran used superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.'s bat to hit the long ball, a reporter asked if he was going to "let [Tatis] hear the end of it that [he] hit a home run with his bat before he did."
Castellanos didn't appreciate the question.
Finally, a major decision looms for San Diego as right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito nears his Padres debut.
It is no secret that Walker Buehler and Matt Waldron haven't been the most consistent options in the Padres rotation this season, and with Giolito set to join the rotation this weekend, it appears one of the two will likely be designated for assignment or moved to the bullpen.
Buehler has a 5.20 ERA this season across 36.1 innings of work. He has struck out 31 and walked 12 so far in 2026. His swing-and-miss rate of 19.6% is among the lowest in MLB, grading out to just the 17th percentile among qualified pitchers.
Waldron has a 7.71 ERA through 18.2 innings pitched (three of his four appearances have been starts, the other behind an opener). He has struck out 15 and walked five.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Could Call Up 25-Year-Old Outfielder for MLB Debut Amid Torrid Start
Padres’ Nick Castellanos Calls Out Reporter for ‘Rude’ Question
Padres Have Difficult Decision Looming as Lucas Giolito Gets Set for Debut
Padres Unsurprisingly Named Top Landing Spot for Angels Superstar in Trade
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers For Huge Series vs Brewers
Fernando Tatis' Bat Responsible for Biggest Home Run of Padres Season — But He Didn’t Hit It
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson