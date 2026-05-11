Padres Unsurprisingly Named Top Landing Spot for Angels Superstar in Trade

Once again, the San Diego Padres are being linked in trade talks for a star player. Over the last couple of seasons, the Padres' front office has been very aggressive in bringing in talented players in the hopes of helping the organization go after a World Series title.

While the goal of winning a championship hasn't been achieved yet, it's not fair to say that the plan has failed. San Diego has made the postseason in four of the last six years, and this team again has the makings of a contender this season.

But the new rumors this season center around Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, and he could help give this unit a boost. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Padres as a top landing spot for Trout if the Angels were to trade the star this summer.

Would Mike Trout Make Sense For the Padres to Trade For?

On the surface, landing Trout from the Angels sounds like a good plan for San Diego. But when you dig a little deeper, this move could be one that would only hurt the team down the line.

While Trout is off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, he hasn't been able to stay healthy. Trout has only played in more than 130 games in a season once since 2020, suffering multiple injuries over the last five years.

So far this season, Trout has looked like his old self, hitting .254 with 11 home runs and 23 runs batted in while posting an OPS of .947. The three-time MVP has been swinging the bat well, but there is no guarantee that he can keep up this level of performance.

San Diego can't afford to trade for an injury-prone star, especially considering how much his contract costs. Trout still has four more years left on his current contract after 2026, with him being scheduled to make $37.1 million each season.

The Padres have shied away from major contracts in recent years, helping them to reset their spending after a wild couple of years. But a trade for Trout would go against how this team has operated, and it would hinder the ability to make more moves in the future.

With the new ownership in place, they could look to send the league a message and make a splash move like this. But Trout seems to be past his prime, and all this would do is push the Padres back a few more years in terms of salary management

Additionally, the Padres' farm system has been decimated with all the major trades over the last few seasons, and the Angels would want a haul for the star. Rymer suggests Jackson Merrill to be included in the deal, but it would make zero sense for San Diego to move on from Merrill from Trout.

Overall, a trade for Trout could help out the inconsistent offense for this season, but this move would be out of desperation, not need. The Padres are better off not trading for Trout and instead using the resources to build out the roster around the stars already in place.

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