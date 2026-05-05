Padres Lineup vs Giants: Ramon Laureano Out, Fernando Tatis Dropped

The San Diego Padres are looking to even up their series with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Padres dropped Monday's series opener, 3-2, behind a poor offensive display that saw them notch just three hits, two of them being solo home runs.

The Padres will look to break out of their offensive slump on Tuesday, but it won't be easy with San Francisco's ace on the mound.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

It's a battle of right-handed pitchers on Tuesday as Walker Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres against Logan Webb of the Giants.

Buehler is 1-2 this season with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts to 12 walks over 25 innings of work. He faced the Giants in his first start of the season, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings in a 3-2 Padres loss.

With Lucas Giolito less than two weeks away from joining the rotation, Buehler and right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron are each seemingly pitching for their jobs every time they take the mound.

As for Webb, the two-time All-Star is having a down year this season, sporting a 4.30 ERA across 44 innings with 38 strikeouts to 15 walks. However, he's coming off his best start of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching seven innings of one-run baseball while striking out six.

Webb faced the Padres in their early season series, allowing three runs over six innings. The Padres will look for an even better offensive performance on Tuesday.

Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Padres made a four-player roster move ahead of Tuesday's game.

Infielder Jake Cronenworth was placed on the injured list while infielder Sung-Mun Song was recalled from Triple-A.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui was activated off the IL while fellow southpaw Kyle Hart was optioned to Triple-A.

Padres Starting Lineup

On Monday, Padres manager Craig Stammen hinted at some potential lineup changes coming. On Tuesday, they're already here.

Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Miguel Andujar, DH Gavin Sheets, 1B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Xander Bogaerts, SS Nick Castellanos, LF Luis Campusano, C Sung-Mun Song, 2B

Outfielder Ramón Laureano is out of the lineup with Castellanos getting the start in left field.

As for the major changes, Tatis has been dropped all the way to the No. 5 spot while Andujar is hitting third behind Merrill and Machado. This is the first time since 2019 that Tatis is hitting fifth.

Additionally, Song is making his stateside MLB debut and playing second base. He's set to get his first plate appearances of his MLB career after just entering as a pinch runner in the Mexico City Series.

Luis Arraez Out of Giants Lineup on Tuesday vs Padres

Former Padre Luis Arraez is out of the Giants lineup on Tuesday night. Here's how San Francisco is lining up against Buehler:

Jung Hoo Lee, RF Casey Schmitt, 2B Rafael Devers, 1B Heliot Ramos, LF Bryce Eldridge, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Willy Adames, SS Drew Gilbert, CF Jesus Rodriguez, C

How to Watch Padres vs Giants on Tuesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, May 5 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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