Padres Notes: SD Cuts 27-Year-Old Rookie, Nick Pivetta Dominates, Manny Machado' Surprising Change

The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 3-2, on Monday and improved to 76-68 on the year.

Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. had a three-hit night, as did Jackson Merrill who drove in a pair of runs. On the pitching side of things, right-hander Nick Pivetta tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in his first outing since mid-April.

Manager Craig Stammen was impressed that after quite a long time away from a major league mound, the Canadian hurler didn't skip a beat.

“I think he exceeded all expectations, maybe including himself,” Stammen said. “Very good offense he faced today, and he just looked like he picked up where he left off. Dominant Nick.”

Pivetta spoke on the expectations in question, and revealed that he had none, but was just excited to return to a game he loves with all the emotions that come along with it.

“I don’t think I had that many expectations,” Pivetta said. “I just wanted to go out and contribute the best way I could. … I just wanted to go out and play baseball again. And I enjoyed it. It was fun.”

“It was an important day,” he added. “Exciting day, a lot of emotions. But I was just happy to go out there and contain the emotions as best as I can and give a good five strong innings.”

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres cut a 27-year-old rookie and optioned right-hander Jhony Brito in order to officially activate Pivetta. Due to how long Pivetta was on the shelf, it has triggered a clause in his contract that turned his upcoming player option into a $14 million team option.

Finally, superstar Manny Machado debuted a new hairstyle as the final stretch of the regular season intensifies, going with a blonde look.

“Something different. When I grew my hair out earlier in the year we went on a hot streak,” Machado said.

"When I grew out my hair earlier in the year we got on a hot streak so hopefully this does the same."



Manny Machado had 2 hits in the Padres 3-2 win so maybe the new hair is bringing some luck. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/aikNPQFbxk — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 8, 2026

After going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday, perhaps he is onto something once again with his new do.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With Rookie, Officially Activate Nick Pivetta After Nearly 5-Month Absence

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers vs Nationals, Including Exciting Nick Pivetta Return

Padres Veteran Sends Message to Ethan Salas Amid Lack of Playing Time

Padres Could Lose 1.95-ERA Reliever This Offseason, Says Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres designated catcher Blake Hunt for assignment on Monday🚨🚨🚨🚨



The 2017 second-round pick made his MLB debut this year and was hitting .301 with an OPS of .997 at Triple-A El Paso⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3BsGco7cS8 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 7, 2026

Craig Stammen talks about Nick Pivetta’s return to the mound and more. pic.twitter.com/B2KsChYLHT — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 7, 2026

Note: this was just a standard bullpen session for Adam, happening on the Petco Park mound. It wasn't a simulated game. https://t.co/6rXfFmQGQo — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 7, 2026

Jackson Merrill spoke with @SammyLev about his big run-producing hits today, Nick Pivetta's return and what's clicked since the Padres returned home: pic.twitter.com/SoeALuUj0e — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 7, 2026

Welcome back, Nick 💛 pic.twitter.com/sNOEKXYYe6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 7, 2026

"Slowly easing into it, getting more comfortable every at-bat, every game, every day I'm out there"



Ethan Salas in catching Nick Pivetta and adjusting to the Majors.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/qeOIE4kOwH — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 8, 2026

Great getting to know and spend time with @Padres new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E.Feliciano yesterday. #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/vWGrz939jd — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) September 8, 2026

The Padres have officially activated RHP Nick Pivetta off the 60-day IL🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read below for the full roster move⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ecqGiTVHha — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 7, 2026

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