Padres Notes: SD Cuts 27-Year-Old Rookie, Nick Pivetta Dominates, Manny Machado' Surprising Change
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The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 3-2, on Monday and improved to 76-68 on the year.
Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. had a three-hit night, as did Jackson Merrill who drove in a pair of runs. On the pitching side of things, right-hander Nick Pivetta tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in his first outing since mid-April.
Manager Craig Stammen was impressed that after quite a long time away from a major league mound, the Canadian hurler didn't skip a beat.
“I think he exceeded all expectations, maybe including himself,” Stammen said. “Very good offense he faced today, and he just looked like he picked up where he left off. Dominant Nick.”
Pivetta spoke on the expectations in question, and revealed that he had none, but was just excited to return to a game he loves with all the emotions that come along with it.
“I don’t think I had that many expectations,” Pivetta said. “I just wanted to go out and contribute the best way I could. … I just wanted to go out and play baseball again. And I enjoyed it. It was fun.”
“It was an important day,” he added. “Exciting day, a lot of emotions. But I was just happy to go out there and contain the emotions as best as I can and give a good five strong innings.”
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres cut a 27-year-old rookie and optioned right-hander Jhony Brito in order to officially activate Pivetta. Due to how long Pivetta was on the shelf, it has triggered a clause in his contract that turned his upcoming player option into a $14 million team option.
Finally, superstar Manny Machado debuted a new hairstyle as the final stretch of the regular season intensifies, going with a blonde look.
“Something different. When I grew my hair out earlier in the year we went on a hot streak,” Machado said.
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday, perhaps he is onto something once again with his new do.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Cut Ties With Rookie, Officially Activate Nick Pivetta After Nearly 5-Month Absence
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers vs Nationals, Including Exciting Nick Pivetta Return
Padres Veteran Sends Message to Ethan Salas Amid Lack of Playing Time
Padres Could Lose 1.95-ERA Reliever This Offseason, Says Insider
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson