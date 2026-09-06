Padres Announce Immediate Plans for Nick Pivetta's Return
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After the San Diego Padres finished off a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, manager Craig Stammen announced huge news for the immediate future of the team's starting rotation.
Nick Pivetta will be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Monday against the Washington Nationals. Randy Vásquez will head to the bullpen. The Padres will presumably announce corresponding 28- and 40-man roster moves for Pivetta prior to the game Monday.
Pivetta was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts to begin the season when he was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He hasn't pitched in a big league game since April 12.
In three minor league rehab games, Pivetta allowed seven hits and three runs across eight innings. He last pitched Aug. 30 for the El Paso Chihuahuas, tossing 4.1 shutout innings in Oklahoma City.
"He's been able to clear all those hurdles and he's feeling good," Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller said Friday on 97.3 The Fan. "He'll be at Petco this weekend and he could be on the active roster sooner rather than later."
Pivetta held a team-low 2.87 ERA for the Padres last season, sporting a 13-5 record across 31 starts. His return could not come soon enough.
The Padres' starting rotation has been inconsistent all season. By FanGraphs' version of WAR, the unit ranks 26th out of the 30 MLB teams. August trades for right-hander Casey Mize and left-hander Robbie Ray were supposed to provide depth. Yet Mize (1-3, 6.67 ERA) and Ray (1-2, 4.71) have done little to take pressure off the team's excellent bullpen.
Vásquez (10-6, 4.02 ERA) has thrown the third-most innings of any Padres pitcher this year. But the best version of the team — the one the Padres will use in October, if they reach the postseason — has Vásquez pitching in relief.
The Padres are also deferring to experience, and betting on a bounceback from Ray and Mize. They have seven relief appearances in 404 regular season starts between them.
Through Sunday, the Padres (75-68) are a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-68) in both the National League West and NL wild-card standings. That they were able to tread water without Pivetta, and with little help from the rest of the starting rotation, was impressive. Now they must hope Pivetta is not coming back too late.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra