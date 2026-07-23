Padres Notes: SD Discussing Trade, Xander Bogaerts Responds to Craig Stammen, Buyers or Sellers?

The San Diego Padres lost a chaotic contest to the Atlanta Braves, 7-6, on Wednesday evening in a game that was tied 1-1 heading into the eighth inning.

Right-hander Michael King allowed just one earned run and struck out seven through six innings of work and Adrian Morejon struck out a pair in his scoreless seventh inning. Things then got out of hand when Wandy Peralta recorded just one out and allowed four earned runs in the eighth and Randy Vásquez surrendered two of his own before the frame was complete.

Offensively, Jackson Merril finally got the Friars on the board in the seventh inning with a solo shot to tie the game, and the offense then put up five runs in the ninth inning to try and claw back into the contest. Gavin Sheets started the rally with an RBI triple, Fernando Tatis Jr. brought in a pair of runs with a triple and a Luis Rengifo two-run home run brought San Diego within one.

Manny Machado and Ty France were struck out in consecutive at-bats to put a halt to the rally and end the game.

Ahead of the crushing defeat, the Padres were revealed to be discussing what a trade for one of their bullpen pieces would look like. Closer Mason Miller has been at the center of most trade deadline-related discussions surrounding the bullpen, but this time, Miller isn't who MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on.

In other news, veteran Xander Bogaerts responded to manager Craig Stammen dropping him down in the batting order. The 33-year-old is currently batting .222 with a .644 OPS as the skipper provided a little context as to why Bogaerts was moved to No. 8.

“We’re taking a little bit of the pressure off Bogey,” Stammen said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. We’ve got to get him going somehow. Thought moving him up in the lineup might get him going. He’s still taking good at-bats.”

Finally, an MLB insider revealed if the Padres will be buying or selling at the trade deadline. As things currently stand, the Friars are three games back from the final wild-card spot in the ultra-competitive National League.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Actively Discussing Trade Involving Key Reliever: Report

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Responds to Being Dropped in Lineup

MLB Insider Definitively Reveals Padres' Trade Deadline Plans

Padres Pitcher Reveals What Caused Him to Faint Leading to ER Visit

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts reacted to being DROPPED in the batting order to the No. 8 spot for the first time since 2015⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e1ibSHb45R — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 22, 2026

"I had a general manager say to me that he believes the Padres WILL trade Mason Miller." 👀@Buster_ESPN & Dave Schoenfield on who could land the All-Star closer ⬇️ | @ESPNNewYork pic.twitter.com/skOD3mAlU9 — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) July 22, 2026

Her one wish was to meet her favorite player Fernando Tatis Jr. 🥺 @MakeAWish



Victoria García's smile is one the @Padres will never forget. pic.twitter.com/j4i0j9PedW — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2026

The Padres need bats, but Freddy Peralta isn't a bad option if they buy at the trade deadline, says @JimBowdenGM.



"If you want to take a shot without giving up too much, he might be your guy." pic.twitter.com/F8U98FVfFn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 22, 2026

"It's too painful watching James Wood and CJ Abrams rake to trade your next guy."



The Padres should listen to offers for Mason Miller and Michael King in an attempt to "quickly try to reboot this thing," says @JimBowdenGM. pic.twitter.com/ijJ35dELmB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 22, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his takeaways from today's comeback that came up just short, Michael King being able to make it through 6 innings and what he's seen from the offense lately: pic.twitter.com/Qxgljhxkj8 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 23, 2026

Luis Rengifo has made it a 1-run game against the Braves in the 9th with a 2-run home run



His first in a #Padres uniform pic.twitter.com/WkYVxvY7ms — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) July 23, 2026

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