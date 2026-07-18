Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Major Trade Developments, Mason Miller Expects Wild Deadline
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 7-6, on Friday night and fell to 48-49 on the year.
The first two runs of the second half of the season were scored via a Luis Campusano grounder that bounced off the glove of Royals second baseman Michael Massey. After entering the top of the ninth inning down a run and down to their final out, it was none other than Ty France who launched a towering solo home run to send the game into extra innings.
The fireworks started early in the 10th inning as Miguel Andujar, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts each brought in a run to go up three.
Unfortunately, left-hander Kyle Hart had a nightmare bottom of the 10th inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on 14 pitches as the Padres lost in brutal walk-off fashion.
Right-hander Michael King started the game, striking out four and walking two across five innings of work. He allowed one run.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars made a roster move as they reinstated catcher Freddy Fermin from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, backstop Rodolfo Duran was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
Additionally, there have been quite a few new developments as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. The Friars are reportedly open to trading Mason Miller, Michael King and Adrian Morejon, among others, according to a top insider.
As for Miller, the mere thought of parting ways with such an elite closer feels absurd, but doing so just one year after acquiring him feels even crazier. The closer opened up about expecting a wild trade deadline — whether it includes him or not — with so many teams in playoff position.
“It's competitive; it's all about getting hot at the right time,” Miller said. “I think you'll see a lot of teams probably adding and going for it, because anything can happen any given year. You’ve just got to get in.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Open to Trading Mason Miller, Michael King, Adrian Morejon: Report
Padres' Mason Miller Expecting Wild Trade Deadline
Padres' Mason Miller Reveals Devastating Family Matter That Kept Him Out in June
Padres Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson