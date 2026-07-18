Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Major Trade Developments, Mason Miller Expects Wild Deadline

The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 7-6, on Friday night and fell to 48-49 on the year.

The first two runs of the second half of the season were scored via a Luis Campusano grounder that bounced off the glove of Royals second baseman Michael Massey. After entering the top of the ninth inning down a run and down to their final out, it was none other than Ty France who launched a towering solo home run to send the game into extra innings.

The fireworks started early in the 10th inning as Miguel Andujar, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts each brought in a run to go up three.

Unfortunately, left-hander Kyle Hart had a nightmare bottom of the 10th inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on 14 pitches as the Padres lost in brutal walk-off fashion.

Right-hander Michael King started the game, striking out four and walking two across five innings of work. He allowed one run.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars made a roster move as they reinstated catcher Freddy Fermin from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, backstop Rodolfo Duran was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Additionally, there have been quite a few new developments as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. The Friars are reportedly open to trading Mason Miller, Michael King and Adrian Morejon, among others, according to a top insider.

As for Miller, the mere thought of parting ways with such an elite closer feels absurd, but doing so just one year after acquiring him feels even crazier. The closer opened up about expecting a wild trade deadline — whether it includes him or not — with so many teams in playoff position.

“It's competitive; it's all about getting hot at the right time,” Miller said. “I think you'll see a lot of teams probably adding and going for it, because anything can happen any given year. You’ve just got to get in.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Open to Trading Mason Miller, Michael King, Adrian Morejon: Report

Padres' Mason Miller Expecting Wild Trade Deadline

Padres' Mason Miller Reveals Devastating Family Matter That Kept Him Out in June

Padres Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break

Padres Tweets of the Day

TY GAME pic.twitter.com/9LHBqZQvro — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2026

The Padres are reportedly open to trading Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon and Michael King at the deadline👀👀



Do you want to see SD part with any of these players? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BmwKeeQeTL — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 17, 2026

Back at it. pic.twitter.com/82unmhn2w8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2026

"Craig has made a lot of mistakes, and he's not sure what direction he's going."



Heath Bell says the Craig Stammen hire is another A.J. Preller experiment that hasn't worked out. pic.twitter.com/e0wx3zapTQ — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 17, 2026

extra, extra, read all about it pic.twitter.com/Ljh6NjL8dq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2026

Luis Campusano plates the first Friars in the fifth, as the #Padres take a 2-1 lead over KC. pic.twitter.com/loTc9HNKh2 — J.Silvs (@JohnSilvaJr) July 18, 2026

Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta both threw bullpen sessions today in Arizona. They threw 15-20 pitches, sat down, and then threw 15-20 pitches more.



Padres manager Craig Stammen says both right-handers came out of it healthy. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 17, 2026

We have reinstated C Freddy Fermin from the 10-day IL and optioned C Rodolfo Durán to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 17, 2026

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