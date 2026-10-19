Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees All-Star, One Player Likely to Be Traded, Aggressive Offseason Expected

The San Diego Padres have been linked to an All-Star that plays on the New York Yankees as they prepare for an offseason with 17 potential free agents on the way out.

Ty France, one of the unrestricted free agents, started the season on a minor league deal and quickly showed the kind of talent he has with his bat. Assuming that France requires a much larger deal and is not brought back, the potential replacement might just be found in the Bronx.

In other news, the team at Padres On SI discussed a player that is the most likely to be traded this offseason. His below-average hitting and the team having significantly more talent and youth at his current position appear to point to him already having played in his final game in San Diego.

Finally, the offseason is expected to be a busy time for the Friars between all of the free agents, potential trades and the general sting of a National League Division Series exit.

President of baseball operations AJ Preller recently spoke on the impending MLB lockout that is expected to cause a delay to the start of the 2027 season.

“The biggest thing we’re focused on is what our strategy is going to be — how prepared we’re going to be for that,” Preller said. “That’s what we focus on. And then we’ll get a feel for the market that first week in November —the next couple weeks and definitely right around GM meeting time [Nov. 9-12] — then be prepared to move on things that we think make sense for us.”

Starting pitching and having a definitive left field presence plus another capable bat in the lineup will likely be the most pressing matters to address this winter. In regards to the starting pitching, the short outings forcing the bullpen to be used the second-most in MLB across the regular season only got worse come postseason.

New owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano appear to be committed to a future of winning for the Friars, but the first offseason with the duo at the helm will be telling as to exactly how they will operate moving forward.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Linked to Yankees All-Star to Replace Ty France

The Padres Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Padres Could Be Aggressive Early in Free Agency Before Lockout

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have been mentioned as a landing spot for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to replace Ty France in free agency👀👀



Would you want to see SD sign Chisholm (and then move Jake Cronenworth to first base)? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nsdjf5VcWs — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 18, 2026

The Padres have a LEFT FIELD problem.



San Diego has struggled to find a consistent answer at the position, cycling through 12 players over the past three seasons.



Would you target Randy Arozarena, pursue another free agent, or trust an internal option? pic.twitter.com/meE0lzACQc — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 18, 2026

The Padres enter the offseason with just FOUR starters locked in for 2027, according to offseason roster analysis.



Joe Musgrove.

JP Sears.

Randy Vásquez.

Yu Darvish.



That’s a lot of questions.



If you could add TWO starting pitchers this winter, who are you targeting? pic.twitter.com/SczYjdePKQ — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 18, 2026

Padres won all six of Pivetta's starts including the postseason after he came back from injury — switz (@JasonLSwitzer) October 18, 2026

Hey LA Chargers fans,



This is what it is like to not have Dean Spanos as your owner



This is what it is like to have an owner who loves their city



This is what it is like to be the #1 sports team in your city



This is what it is like to have a fanbasepic.twitter.com/OwQbU1A04I — Padres Farm (@Pads1818) October 19, 2026

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