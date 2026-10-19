Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees All-Star, One Player Likely to Be Traded, Aggressive Offseason Expected
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The San Diego Padres have been linked to an All-Star that plays on the New York Yankees as they prepare for an offseason with 17 potential free agents on the way out.
Ty France, one of the unrestricted free agents, started the season on a minor league deal and quickly showed the kind of talent he has with his bat. Assuming that France requires a much larger deal and is not brought back, the potential replacement might just be found in the Bronx.
In other news, the team at Padres On SI discussed a player that is the most likely to be traded this offseason. His below-average hitting and the team having significantly more talent and youth at his current position appear to point to him already having played in his final game in San Diego.
Finally, the offseason is expected to be a busy time for the Friars between all of the free agents, potential trades and the general sting of a National League Division Series exit.
President of baseball operations AJ Preller recently spoke on the impending MLB lockout that is expected to cause a delay to the start of the 2027 season.
“The biggest thing we’re focused on is what our strategy is going to be — how prepared we’re going to be for that,” Preller said. “That’s what we focus on. And then we’ll get a feel for the market that first week in November —the next couple weeks and definitely right around GM meeting time [Nov. 9-12] — then be prepared to move on things that we think make sense for us.”
Starting pitching and having a definitive left field presence plus another capable bat in the lineup will likely be the most pressing matters to address this winter. In regards to the starting pitching, the short outings forcing the bullpen to be used the second-most in MLB across the regular season only got worse come postseason.
New owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano appear to be committed to a future of winning for the Friars, but the first offseason with the duo at the helm will be telling as to exactly how they will operate moving forward.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to Yankees All-Star to Replace Ty France
The Padres Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Padres Could Be Aggressive Early in Free Agency Before Lockout
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson