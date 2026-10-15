Padres Notes: SD Linked to Yankees Outfielder, Manny Machado Trade Odds, 2 Gold Glove Finalists Announced

The San Diego Padres have been linked to a New York Yankees outfielder who is set to enter free agency this offseason.

It is no secret that the offensive production from left field was a clear area that the Padres could improve upon, and the Yankees have a former Padre who would certainly bring relief. Offensively, the outfielder linked to San Diego was among the smartest at the plate this year with a chase percentage of just 19.2% (the 99th percentile in baseball) and a walk rate of 12.6%, grading out in the 88th percentile.

In other news, there has been some chatter regarding the Padres looking to part ways with some of their larger contracts in an effort to cut costs amid the recent ownership change. Though there has been talk of potentially moving superstar Manny Machado (and the $39 million per year he is owed for the next seven years) in the past, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee all but shut down those rumors.

"[The possibility of moving a larger contract] has never been an immediate priority, and it might not be now," Acee wrote. "For one thing, the new owners have not weighed in on a budget or signaled their appetite for eating a lot of money or jettisoning a star player (especially one who literally and symbolically changed the franchise).

"Moving Machado seems highly unlikely, though talking about every possibility to make the Padres better is what Preller and his lieutenants do just about every waking hour of just about every day of the year."

Some of the other larger deals that are on the books include Xander Bogaerts (owed $25.45 million every season through the 2033 campaign), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($25.7 million for the next two seasons and then $36.7 million through 2034) and Jackson Merrill (owed $135 million over the next nine years).

Finally, the Padres have two players who are finalists for a Gold Glove Award. Ty France (who is looking for the second of his career) and Freddy Fermin (looking for his first) got the nod as the winners will be announced Nov. 1.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Listed as Top Landing Spot for Yankees' Veteran Free Agent Outfielder

Padres Trading Manny Machado 'Highly Unlikely' as Team Looks to Shed Major Salary: Report

The Biggest Free-Agent Mistake the Padres Must Avoid This Winter

Padres Tweets of the Day

Congratulations to Ty France and Freddy Fermin on being named 2026 Gold Glove Award finalists! pic.twitter.com/UC0hDuN6F7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 14, 2026

The Padres have been named a top landing spot for a Yankees veteran outfielder (and ex-Padre) in free agency👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vGmSKASH8r — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 14, 2026

Stammen says Sheets is leaning against surgery.



Estrada was throwing off a mound and could have been a possibility in NLCS. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) October 14, 2026

There might not be a more electric arm in baseball than Mason Miller.



When he takes the mound, every pitch feels like an event.



The stuff is ridiculous. The velocity is ridiculous. The strikeout potential is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/uyVHAMhDgp — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 15, 2026

“We feel good that every year we have a chance and we’ve built something where we’re in the playoffs and we’re in those conversations, but the ultimate goal is to hoist that trophy at the end...”



AJ Preller’s in his end-of-year press conference. pic.twitter.com/tlmli3s9cK — Jake Garegnani (@JakeGaregnani) October 14, 2026

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