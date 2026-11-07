Padres Notes: SD Signs 2 Players, Walker Buehler Contract Prediction, Huge Injury Update

The San Diego Padres inked a deal with two players, officially making the first moves of the offseason. First baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto and pitcher Angel Hernandez (no, not the former MLB umpire who retired in 2024) were signed to minor league deals.

Pratto, a former first-round pick, was quickly acquired by the Padres after the Texas Rangers released him from the Triple-A level during a series with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, but did not make it up to the majors in 2026. His signing could potentially indicate some uncertainty with current first baseman and current free agent Ty France, or could simply be a move to create depth with a player who hit .271 in Triple-A after his acquisition.

In other news, veteran right-hander Walker Buehler has a contract prediction that was much higher than expected.

Buehler had a rough start to the Padres chapter of his career with an ERA of 5.36 through his first 19 starts, but had a much-improved second half of the year with a 3.62 mark through 13 outings. Buehler also ended the season with a ground ball percentage of 47.4%, placing him in the 76th percentile across MLB.

Finally, there is a massive injury update regarding the dominant Padres bullpen.

Right-hander Jeremiah Estrada last pitched on Aug. 24 due to a right shoulder impingement which eventually shut down his season. Before his injury, he was tossing a 3.48 ERA through 31 innings of work. The 2026 season was far from a healthy year for him, though.

Back in April, Estrada was placed on the injured list with elbow tendinitis and missed nearly a month of action. He then headed back on the shelf with knee inflammation in June for nearly two months.

Estrada showed the same kind of command in 2025 with a 3.45 ERA over a career-high 73 innings, but only mustered 31 innings in 2026. The bullpen had the fifth-best ERA over the fourth-most innings in baseball, and assuming the nucleus of the 'pen stays together for 2027, perhaps Estrada can once again be a key piece on the mound.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Bring Back Infielder, Sign Pitcher as First Official Offseason Moves

Padres Veteran Pitcher Shockingly Projected to Sign $12.5 Million Deal in Free Agency

Padres Expect Key Pitcher to Return From Injury-Plagued 2026 Season

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres free agent RHP Walker Buehler earned a HIGH contract projection from an MLB insider😳😳😳



That could be bad news for a Padres return in 2027...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/99aOk77Pya — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 6, 2026

Jorge Alfaro was beyond clutch for the Padres in 2022…



His Mother’s Day walk-off was special pic.twitter.com/TafIsvDY9n https://t.co/AYCw3iSPlT — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 6, 2026

"I think [Émilien] Pitre is an even better hitter with better contact skills compared to [Jake] Cronenworth." 👀



BA's Ben Badler comps Pitre to the Padres slugger ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xc9SZPoHVf — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 7, 2026

Free agent Ty France is reportedly receiving interest from multiple teams after posting a career-best 139 OPS+ for the Padres in 2026! ♨️@jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/8vzS3ZqI1G — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 7, 2026

The San Diego Padres sign star young catcher Ethan Salas to an 11-year, $130 million contract extension, including a $23 million club option for 2038, as @SD_Brownie3 reports. pic.twitter.com/Ya4PV52MG0 — パトリック鮪🍣 (@SD_Brownie3) November 6, 2026

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