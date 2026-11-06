Padres Expect Key Pitcher to Return From Injury-Plagued 2026 Season

The San Diego Padres had to navigate the postseason without one of their most trusted arms in the bullpen. Now, there is reason to believe the right-hander will be back when the team needs him next.

As of Sunday, Jeremiah Estrada is "expected to be fully recovered and ready for the start of spring training," according to the team's official website.

Estrada did not pitch after Aug. 24 because of a right shoulder impingement that landed him on the injured list for the third time in the regular season. The right-hander had previously missed time with right elbow tendinitis in April and right knee inflammation during the summer.

Estrada's most recent injury proved particularly costly.

The Padres had envisioned using the hard-throwing reliever in important situations down the stretch and into October. Instead, they had to move forward without him during their postseason series against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. His absence left an already challenged bullpen with one fewer reliable high-leverage option.

A three-inning start by Walker Buehler in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers forced manager Craig Stammen to use Robbie Ray and Joe Musgrove for three innings of the Padres' season-ending 3-1 loss.

In Game 1, William Contreras' home run against Adrian Morejon was the difference in a 3-2 loss; Morejon was so gassed, he did not pitch the remainder of the series.

Closer Mason Miller tried to record a five-out save in Game 2, but gave up a walkoff two-run single to Jackson Chourio in a 4-3 loss. Even in the Padres' only win of the series, Game 3, starter Michael King was tasked with pitching the final two innings.

None of that means the Padres could have upset the Brewers if Estrada were healthy. But it serves to illustrate how important the bullpen was to their ability to upset the eventual World Series champions — and where Estrada might have helped.

One silver lining: Rookie Bradgley Rodriguez emerged to shoulder an increasingly significant workload, and posted a 2.19 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 68 games. But the Padres' bullpen will only be stronger with a healthy Estrada back on the mound from Day 1.

Exactly when Day 1 of next season is remains to be seen. A lockout expected to begin Dec. 1 has no end date.

One thing is for certain: whenever the Padres report to spring training, Estrada will be ready to go.

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