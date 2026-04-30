Padres Notes: Top Prospect Out for Season, Walker Buehler Unhappy, Fernando Tatis Over Shohei Ohtani?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon and fell to 19-11 on the year.

After Chicago shot out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Padres started their climb to even things up in the fifth. Miguel Andujar sent a solo shot into the bleachers for his first home run of the year, and after a Jake Cronenworth walk, Nick Castellanos hit his first home run in Friars pinstripes to tie things up.

Unfortunately, the Cubs produced another run in the sixth and took right-hander Jason Adam yard in the eighth to extend their lead to 5-3. A Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sacrifice fly got San Diego within one in the bottom of the eighth, but that would be the extent of the offense for the Padres.

In other news, a top-1o prospect in the Padres system is undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of 2026. The 20-year-old was San Diego's fifth-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft and was in the midst of his first full season in Single-A after splitting time there and in the Arizona Complex League last season.

Additionally, right-hander Walker Buehler is unhappy with how he has been pitching this season. With a 5.40 ERA through his first six starts in a Padres uniform, the veteran spoke on his most recent start (4.2 innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs and three walks) and his struggle to break through on the mound.

"Just not good enough," Buehler said. "Got to get deeper and get more efficient. I think we’ve kind of established that the stuff has improved, and I’m in a lot better spot. But I haven’t quite had that one that it all kind of clicks together in terms of the execution."

Finally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. may have the edge over four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of popularity in one notable country. The elite pitcher and slugger has Tatis beat in both Japan and the United States, but there is still a large area where the outfielder appears to reign supreme.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Top Prospect Having Season-Ending Surgery in Brutal Update

Padres' Walker Buehler Has Blunt Assessment of Start With Roster Spot in Jeopardy

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Dubbed More Popular Than Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in One Country

Fernando Tatis Jr. Says Padres Didn't Let Him Mature in Infield

Former Padres Infielder Tested Positive For 4 Steroids in March

Padres Lineup vs Cubs: Ramon Laureano Out, Manny Machado DH

Padres Tweets of the Day

A great fifth start from Canning. https://t.co/xUODFhQ0tP — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 29, 2026

Randy Knorr discussed the decision to chase a win with the backend of his bullpen today, Matt Waldron battling through 5 innings today and having such a good record despite several important players not hitting the way they're capable of: pic.twitter.com/IqHnjEipmw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 29, 2026

I think Rick Sutcliffe likes Bradgley Rodriguez’s changeup. Stopped mid sentence just to compliment the pitch after seeing it on replay. pic.twitter.com/Kzlhb5kiL4 — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) April 30, 2026

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