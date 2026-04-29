Padres' Walker Buehler Has Blunt Assessment of Start With Roster Spot in Jeopardy

The San Diego Padres dropped Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, 8-3, behind a so-so start from right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler.

Buehler wasn't able to complete five innings, pitching a total of 4.2 frames while allowing two runs, three hits and three walks.

While the start wasn't the worst from Buehler this season, it continued his struggles early in his Padres tenure.

San Diego is about to get some pitching reinforcements very soon, and if Buehler doesn't pitch better soon, he may not have very many more opportunities.

Griffin Canning and Lucas Giolito, who the team recently signed from the free agent market, could join the big league club soon. When that happens, the Padres will have some difficult decisions to make. One of them could involve Buehler, who knows he needs to be better.

"Just not good enough," Buehler said of his start. "Got to get deeper and get more efficient. I think we’ve kind of established that the stuff has improved, and I’m in a lot better spot. But I haven’t quite had that one that it all kind of clicks together in terms of the execution."

"I’m tired of being really close," he added. "I think that’s a feeling that’s tough to deal with, because you feel so good about the work that you put in and the work that the staff puts into you. And then there seems to be one kind of fall apart in the middle of it. And then, 'Oh, we’re back.' It’s just frustrating."

The veteran has seen an up-and-down start to his tenure with the Padres, showing some inconsistency on the mound. In some games, Buehler looks like his old All-Star self, while in others, he struggles to record outs.

With the Padres in need of pitchers, Buehler has been given plenty of opportunities to succeed, but the veteran's time may be running out. Even though Buehler wasn't the main reason why the team lost to Chicago, he forced the bullpen to come into the game earlier than expected due to his struggles on the mound.

Padres bench coach Randy Knorr, who took over the team as manager Craig Stammen left to attend a funeral, did have Buehler's back following the start.

“Walker did a great job for us tonight, kept us in the game for five,” Knorr said. “That’s all we can ask.”

Canning is expected to return sometime in early May after recovering from an Achilles tear that he suffered last season. The right-hander has made multiple rehab appearances, and the Padres are encouraged by his progression.

As for Giolito, the team will be getting him to the majors sooner rather than later, but he needed to shake off some rust. Giolito made his first appearance with the San Diego organization over the weekend, and will likely make a couple more rehab starts before joining the team in mid-May.

After waiting through the entire offseason, Giolito is likely itching to get back to the big leagues, and the Padres are excited to have him. Giolito has been an All-Star before in his career, giving the Padres more depth for the rotation.

As for Buehler, he may only get another start or two before the Padres are forced to make some tough decisions. And if that is the case, the veteran will need to show out before it's too late.

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