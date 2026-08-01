Skip to main content
Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Top Prospect Scratched From Start, SD Linked to Giants Pitcher, Michael King Could Be Traded

Catch up on all the latest Padres news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
Jul 28, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) walks off the field after striking out the side during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) walks off the field after striking out the side during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres took down the San Francisco Giants, 7-0, on Friday night and improved to 56-54 on the year.

Offensively, Luis Campusano enjoyed a three-hit outing with one RBI while Ty France collected three RBIs with a single and sacrifice fly. One of Jase Bowen's two hits on the night was the first home run of his MLB career, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Bradgley Rodriguez started things off for San Diego and struck out two of the three batters he faced while Yuki Matsui struck out a pair during his three frames. Germán Márquez allowed just one hit during the final five innings and earned the first save of his 11-year career in the process.

Ahead of the eventual victory, team insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that top pitching prospect Kash Mayfield was scratched from his High-A start on Friday. The 21-year-old southpaw is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue and could return to the mound next weekend. It had nothing to do with him being traded as the deadline nears.

In other news, the Friars are reportedly interested in a Giants pitcher who tore up the offense on Thursday night. The starting rotation is the main area San Diego can improve before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, especially since Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove's production is up in the air as they each aim to return to the team later this season.

Finally, and keeping with starting pitching news, right-hander Michael King can very well be traded at the deadline and plenty of logical reasons why are out there despite him proving his consistency in the otherwise abysmal rotation. King has a player option at the end of the 2026 campaign, and if there was a time to try and get more value out of his contract, it would be this week.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Interested in Giants Starting Pitcher, Named 'Best Fit' in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Could Trade Michael King, and the Logic Is Hard to Ignore

Should the Padres Trade Mason Miller, Ty France and More? The Case for Buying, Selling or Both

Padres' Mason Miller Linked to Rival Dodgers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres All-Star Reliever Makes it Clear He Doesn't Want to Be Traded

Padres Tweets of the Day

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

Share on XFollow gabesmallson
Home/San Diego Padres News