Padres Notes: Top Prospect Scratched From Start, SD Linked to Giants Pitcher, Michael King Could Be Traded

The San Diego Padres took down the San Francisco Giants, 7-0, on Friday night and improved to 56-54 on the year.

Offensively, Luis Campusano enjoyed a three-hit outing with one RBI while Ty France collected three RBIs with a single and sacrifice fly. One of Jase Bowen's two hits on the night was the first home run of his MLB career, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Bradgley Rodriguez started things off for San Diego and struck out two of the three batters he faced while Yuki Matsui struck out a pair during his three frames. Germán Márquez allowed just one hit during the final five innings and earned the first save of his 11-year career in the process.

Ahead of the eventual victory, team insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that top pitching prospect Kash Mayfield was scratched from his High-A start on Friday. The 21-year-old southpaw is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue and could return to the mound next weekend. It had nothing to do with him being traded as the deadline nears.

In other news, the Friars are reportedly interested in a Giants pitcher who tore up the offense on Thursday night. The starting rotation is the main area San Diego can improve before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, especially since Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove's production is up in the air as they each aim to return to the team later this season.

Finally, and keeping with starting pitching news, right-hander Michael King can very well be traded at the deadline and plenty of logical reasons why are out there despite him proving his consistency in the otherwise abysmal rotation. King has a player option at the end of the 2026 campaign, and if there was a time to try and get more value out of his contract, it would be this week.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Interested in Giants Starting Pitcher, Named 'Best Fit' in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Could Trade Michael King, and the Logic Is Hard to Ignore

Should the Padres Trade Mason Miller, Ty France and More? The Case for Buying, Selling or Both

Padres' Mason Miller Linked to Rival Dodgers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres All-Star Reliever Makes it Clear He Doesn't Want to Be Traded

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have been named the "best fit" for Giants LHP Robbie Ray ahead of the trade deadline👀👀



Do you want to see Ray join the San Diego rotation? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jaJmtVKshO — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 31, 2026

Jase Bowen with his first Major League home run! pic.twitter.com/fH8PeIXNjF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 1, 2026

Jase Bowen talks with @SammyLev about his first Major League homer, Padres’ pitching in tonight’s win, and how the team is performing collectively in the last week. pic.twitter.com/HWO3fxOnJ2 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 1, 2026

The Padres All-Star reliever made it clear he does NOT want to be traded ahead of Monday's deadline👀👀👀



Read his full comments below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LZb3zZ1qEf — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 31, 2026

The Padres are unlikely to trade Mason Miller, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/5bv5YXF4nc — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 31, 2026

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