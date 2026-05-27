Padres Notes: Top Prospect Suffers Injury, Joe Musgrove Reveals Update, Nick Castellanos Talks Phillies Exit
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 31-23 on the year.
Right-hander Randy Vásquez went 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs off of eight hits. His ERA rose to 3.28 on the year.
The Friars entered the bottom of the fourth inning down four, but a Manny Machado two-run shot cut the deficit in half. Ramón Laureano went yard in the eighth inning to come within one, but two runners were left on board to end the frame.
In other news, the Padres' No. 6 overall prospect recently suffered a hand fracture that will cause him to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future. The 19-year-old was batting .340 this season for Single-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his brutal injury.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove spoke on a potential return date as he recovers from a 2024 Tommy John surgery. He did, however, note that the timeline is less on hitting the potential date in question and more on how he is feeling as his process continues.
“I’m not holding myself to a deadline. The training staff’s not holding me to a deadline,” Musgrove said. “It’s not like we’re going to speed the process up to make a certain date. But if everything goes smoothly, we have those windows in mind."
Finally, Nick Castellanos spoke on the tumultuous end of his time with the Phillies last season. Castellanos took the high road and spoke on how he landed in a more favorable situation.
“I mean, it is what it is,” Castellanos said. “I don’t have no hard feelings. They’re an organization that’s doing what they feel like is necessary for them to win, and they’re making decisions, and that led me to San Diego. I’m enjoying myself, and I’m getting to be teammates with new guys.
"Everything happens for a reason.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Catching Prospect Suffers Injury, Will Miss Significant Time
Padres' Joe Musgrove Breaks Silence on Injury, Reveals Target Return Date
Padres' Nick Castellanos on Phillies Exit: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'
Padres' Under-The-Radar Addition Credits Hitting Coaches for Surprise Breakout
Padres' Nick Castellanos Expected to Play for Phillies in 2026
Padres Analyst Suggests 2-Time All-Star as Top Trade Target
Padres' Ethan Salas Skyrockets 90 Spots in Latest Prospect Rankings
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson