Padres Notes: Top Prospect Suffers Injury, Joe Musgrove Reveals Update, Nick Castellanos Talks Phillies Exit

The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 31-23 on the year.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez went 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs off of eight hits. His ERA rose to 3.28 on the year.

The Friars entered the bottom of the fourth inning down four, but a Manny Machado two-run shot cut the deficit in half. Ramón Laureano went yard in the eighth inning to come within one, but two runners were left on board to end the frame.

In other news, the Padres' No. 6 overall prospect recently suffered a hand fracture that will cause him to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future. The 19-year-old was batting .340 this season for Single-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his brutal injury.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove spoke on a potential return date as he recovers from a 2024 Tommy John surgery. He did, however, note that the timeline is less on hitting the potential date in question and more on how he is feeling as his process continues.

“I’m not holding myself to a deadline. The training staff’s not holding me to a deadline,” Musgrove said. “It’s not like we’re going to speed the process up to make a certain date. But if everything goes smoothly, we have those windows in mind."

Finally, Nick Castellanos spoke on the tumultuous end of his time with the Phillies last season. Castellanos took the high road and spoke on how he landed in a more favorable situation.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Castellanos said. “I don’t have no hard feelings. They’re an organization that’s doing what they feel like is necessary for them to win, and they’re making decisions, and that led me to San Diego. I’m enjoying myself, and I’m getting to be teammates with new guys.

"Everything happens for a reason.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Catching Prospect Suffers Injury, Will Miss Significant Time

Padres' Joe Musgrove Breaks Silence on Injury, Reveals Target Return Date

Padres' Nick Castellanos on Phillies Exit: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

Padres' Under-The-Radar Addition Credits Hitting Coaches for Surprise Breakout

Padres' Nick Castellanos Expected to Play for Phillies in 2026

Padres Analyst Suggests 2-Time All-Star as Top Trade Target

Padres' Ethan Salas Skyrockets 90 Spots in Latest Prospect Rankings

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Mash pic.twitter.com/v7jCX49JN7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 27, 2026

The videoboard at Petco Park let everyone know how Bryce Harper brushes his teeth. 🪥😂pic.twitter.com/Yl5HdU5UW8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about Randy Vasquez's outing, Jackson Merrill's at-bats and also making another brilliant defensive play: pic.twitter.com/MGt8wvvIlF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 27, 2026

Manny Machado on if Padres can sustain their winning pct if offensive core doesn't figure it out

"I kind of doubt that. 1, we can't sustain it. 2, I have confidence in everybody in this room that we're going to be right where we need to be."@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/5DnQmAcyqA — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 27, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his message to the team amid their struggles with runners in scoring position, his thoughts on the first third of the season for Randy Vasquez and the challenges of facing the Phillies' lineup: pic.twitter.com/msG8vyZ9TF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 26, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.