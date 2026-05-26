Padres Notes: Nick Castellanos Sends Message to Phillies, Joe Musgrove Progress, Tarik Skubal Trade?
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0, on Monday and fell to 31-22 on the year.
Right-hander Griffin Canning continued his quest for his first win of 2026 as he struck out five and allowed just three hits across 6.2 innings of work, but of the three hits, two were home runs.
Though Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his home run drought, he has still been contributing with his bat as of late, hitting .417 in his last seven contests. Monday's 2-for-2 day at the plate (with a pair of walks) marked his second consecutive multi-hit game.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos spoke on his former employer in the Phillies. Despite a tumultuous ending to the union of the two sides, there appeared to be no bad blood from the outfielder ahead of the series.
"Great man, it was a lot of winning," Castellanos said when asked to reflect on his time in Philadelphia. "Obviously we fell short of winning a World Series, which is the ultimate goal. But I mean, four straight trips to the postseason, deep into the postseason, a lot of memorable moments, a lot of sad moments. It's gonna be a part of my life that I remember forever."
Furthermore, there has been a positive update on right-hander Joe Musgrove as he continues to recover from a 2024 Tommy John surgery. President of baseball operations AJ Preller recently shut down rumors that Musgrove wouldn't return this season as the 33-year-old continues his process to get back to the mound.
Finally, a bold prediction was made regarding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as murmurs of him being dealt at the deadline intensify. Given the Padres' starting rotation issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see Preller go all in on Skubal.
The only question is whether the Padres have enough to entice the Tigers.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Nick Castellanos Sends Clear Message Ahead of Matchup vs Phillies
Padres' Joe Musgrove Finally Takes First Big Step Toward Return
Padres Trade for Tarik Skubal and More Bold Predictions for Rest of Season
Padres Already Struck Gold With $3 Million Starting Pitching Addition
MLB Insider Believes Padres Are at Risk of Major Collapse This Year
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson