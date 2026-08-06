Padres Officially Release 17 Players From Organization in Major Overhaul

The San Diego Padres are looking ahead to the stretch run of the season following a successful trade deadline.

San Diego addressed one of the main needs of the roster, bringing in multiple pitchers to help bolster the depth of the rotation. Both Casey Mize and Robbie Ray should allow the Padres more flexibility to work with heading into the final two months.

But now that the deadline is over, the team has started to undergo some housekeeping across the organization to make room for undrafted free agents. Thus, the Padres have officially released 17 players.

RHP Tyler Dietz

Dietz was in the Arizona Complex League this year, with the right-hander playing in two games, posting a 0.00 ERA while striking out one batter.

IF Fabian Alcantara

Alcantara played in the Arizona Complex League, hitting .202 with three home runs and 17 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .605.

C Santiago Contreras

Contreras was in the Arizona Complex League, batting .194 with nine RBIs and an OPS of .647 for the season.

2B Eduarlin Tejeda

Also in the Arizona Complex League, Tejeda hit .197 with six RBIs and an OPS of .546 for the year.

RHP Michael Flynn

Flynn made 19 appearances (one start) in Triple-A this season, sporting a 6.97 ERA over 20.2 innings.

RHP Clark Candiotti

Candiotti recorded a 12.08 ERA in 13 appearances at Double-A this season, throwing 12.2 innings of work.

SS Zach Evans

At High-A, Evans batted .222 with three home runs and 21 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .596.

RHP Luis Germán

Germán threw 25.1 innings at High-A this season, posting an ERA of 9.24.

RHP Vicarte Domingo

At High-A this year, Domingo fired a 13.50 ERA over four innings.

RHP Carson Swilling

In 28 appearances at Single-A, Swilling recorded a 5.55 ERA, throwing 35.2 innings.

OF George Bilecki

Bilecki hit .223 with six home runs and 39 RBIs, while posting an OPS .746 over 82 games in Single-A.

LHP Cal Riehl

Riehl recorded a 5.18 ERA at Single-A this year, throwing 24.1 innings over 20 appearances.

C Colton Vincent

Vincent performed well at Rookie Ball this year, hitting .413. But once he got promoted, everything went downhill, with him hitting .100 at Triple-A over four games.

RHP Andrew Dalquist

At Double-A this season, Dalquist made 15 appearances, posting a 7.71 ERA over 21 innings.

C Chris Sargent

Sargent hit .168 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .537 over 38 games at Double-A.

RHP Justin Yeager

In 33 appearances at Triple-A this season, Yeager recorded a 8.74 ERA over 45.1 innings of work.

RHP Miguel Angel Ledesma

Ledesma didn't see any game time while playing for the Dominican Summer League Padres.

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