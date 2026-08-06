Padres Officially Release 17 Players From Organization in Major Overhaul
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The San Diego Padres are looking ahead to the stretch run of the season following a successful trade deadline.
San Diego addressed one of the main needs of the roster, bringing in multiple pitchers to help bolster the depth of the rotation. Both Casey Mize and Robbie Ray should allow the Padres more flexibility to work with heading into the final two months.
But now that the deadline is over, the team has started to undergo some housekeeping across the organization to make room for undrafted free agents. Thus, the Padres have officially released 17 players.
RHP Tyler Dietz
Dietz was in the Arizona Complex League this year, with the right-hander playing in two games, posting a 0.00 ERA while striking out one batter.
IF Fabian Alcantara
Alcantara played in the Arizona Complex League, hitting .202 with three home runs and 17 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .605.
C Santiago Contreras
Contreras was in the Arizona Complex League, batting .194 with nine RBIs and an OPS of .647 for the season.
2B Eduarlin Tejeda
Also in the Arizona Complex League, Tejeda hit .197 with six RBIs and an OPS of .546 for the year.
RHP Michael Flynn
Flynn made 19 appearances (one start) in Triple-A this season, sporting a 6.97 ERA over 20.2 innings.
RHP Clark Candiotti
Candiotti recorded a 12.08 ERA in 13 appearances at Double-A this season, throwing 12.2 innings of work.
SS Zach Evans
At High-A, Evans batted .222 with three home runs and 21 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .596.
RHP Luis Germán
Germán threw 25.1 innings at High-A this season, posting an ERA of 9.24.
RHP Vicarte Domingo
At High-A this year, Domingo fired a 13.50 ERA over four innings.
RHP Carson Swilling
In 28 appearances at Single-A, Swilling recorded a 5.55 ERA, throwing 35.2 innings.
OF George Bilecki
Bilecki hit .223 with six home runs and 39 RBIs, while posting an OPS .746 over 82 games in Single-A.
LHP Cal Riehl
Riehl recorded a 5.18 ERA at Single-A this year, throwing 24.1 innings over 20 appearances.
C Colton Vincent
Vincent performed well at Rookie Ball this year, hitting .413. But once he got promoted, everything went downhill, with him hitting .100 at Triple-A over four games.
RHP Andrew Dalquist
At Double-A this season, Dalquist made 15 appearances, posting a 7.71 ERA over 21 innings.
C Chris Sargent
Sargent hit .168 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .537 over 38 games at Double-A.
RHP Justin Yeager
In 33 appearances at Triple-A this season, Yeager recorded a 8.74 ERA over 45.1 innings of work.
RHP Miguel Angel Ledesma
Ledesma didn't see any game time while playing for the Dominican Summer League Padres.
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Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.Follow @Levine1445