Padres Officially Release 27-Year-Old Catcher From Organization

The San Diego Padres have released catcher Blake Hunt, per the team's transaction log.

He cleared waivers after being designated for assignment to be removed from the Padres' 40-man roster. He's now a free agent.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with the Padres this season. In two games and three at-bats, he did not record a hit. He struck out in all three of his at-bats.

Hunt saw limited action in the major leagues, but spent most of his time with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate and at the Arizona Complex League.

In 49 games at the minor league level, Hunt held a .305 batting average with a 1.022 OPS. He had 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 47 hits in 154 at-bats.

Hunt was designated for assignment on Monday. The Padres needed to open up space for Nick Pivetta, who returned from the 60-day injured list.

Pivetta started against the Washington Nationals on Monday, and he was stellar. The 33-year-old allowed only two hits and zero runs with two strikeouts in five innings of work in his return. Pivetta was held to 63 pitches, and he collected the win, the second of the season for him.

It was the first time Pivetta was on a major league mound since April 12.

Blake Hunt's Baseball Journey

The Padres selected Hunt in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He signed for $1.6 million.

Hunt chose to join the Padres rather than play for the Pepperdine Waves baseball team.

Hunt has played in nine seasons of minor league ball. he batted .241 in his first season with a .721 OPS.

The 27-year-old played with the Padres for three seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Following the 2020 season, the Padres traded Hunt, Francisco Mejía, Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox to the Tampa Bay Rays for Blake Snell.

Hunt split time between the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Rays' High-A affiliate, and the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays' Double-A affiliate. He spent two seasons in the Rays organization before being traded to the Seattle Mariners.

Hunt was with the Mariners' Triple–A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers. Following a brief stint there, Hunt was traded to the Orioles. In Baltimore, he was promoted to the major leagues for the first time, but he did not make an appearance.

After the 2024 season, Hunt was designated for assignment. Two days after the Orioles DFA'd Hunt, he was traded to the Mariners.

Hunt spent the 2025 season in Seattle and ultimately signed back with the Padres in December 2025.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.