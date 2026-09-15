Padres Officially Release 8 Players From Organization, Including 7 Pitchers

The San Diego Padres released a total of eight players from their organization, including seven pitchers, per the team's MiLB transaction log.

All played for the Dominican Summer League Padres Gold or Brown team this year.

The seven pitchers are Jose Blanco, Aneury Sosa, Gensy Aquino, Daniel Burciaga, Dioscaride Sarit, Luis Morales and Raudi Perez.

The one position player they released was shortstop Yonaiker Hernandez.

Padres Release Jose Blanco

Blanco's time with the Padres was forgettable. In 13 appearances this season, the 22-year-old recorded a 11.84 ERA, 14 strikeouts and a 2.57 WHIP in 19 innings of work.

Blanco was with the Padres organization for the past two seasons.

Padres Release Aneury Sosa

Sosa, 19, appeared in 19 games for the Padres minor league affiliates. This season, he posted an 8.87 ERA, 19 strikeouts and a 2.33 WHIP. Sosa allowed a .282 batting average to opposing hitters in 22.1 innings.

Sosa also tallied two saves with a 2-2 record.

Padres Release Gensy Aquino

Aquino's time with the Padres was also rough. In 31 appearances, the 18-year-old tallied a 2-3 record with a 11.46 ERA, 29 strikeouts and a 2.66 WHIP in 35.1 innings. Aquino allowed a .310 batting average to opposing hitters.

Padres Release Daniel Burciaga

Burciaga, 18, joined the Padres organization in 2025 and played in 22 games for the Dominican Summer League Padres Brown.

Burciaga, hailing from Chihuahua, Mexico, recorded a 5.27 ERA, 31 strikeouts, a 1.76 WHIP and one save. The right-handed pitcher tallied a 3-4 record in 42.2 innings pitched.

Padres Release Dioscaride Sarit

Sarit, the Dominican Republic native, played in 14 games for the DSL Padres Brown. In those contests, the 17-year-old had an 11.48 ERA, 27 strikeouts and a 2.45 WHIP.

Padres Release Luis Morales

Morales, 18, struggled to get going as a young prospect. In his 14 appearances, Morales recorded a 17.80 ERA, a 3.61 WHIP and only nine strikeouts in 14.2 innings of work.

Morales allowed opposing hitters a .345 batting average.

Padres Release Raudi Perez

Perez, 19, also got his first taste of professional baseball in 2026. The right-handed pitcher recorded a 7.09 ERA, 22 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP.

Perez went 0-4 and started in six games, pitching 39.1 innings for the DSL Padres Gold.

Padres Release Yonaiker Hernandez

As for Hernandez, the lone position player, he was with the Padres organization for the past two seasons.

In 299 at-bats, the 18-year-old had a .234 batting average with a .604 OPS, one home run, 40 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Hernandez played in 92 total games, including 54 in 2026.

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