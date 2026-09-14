Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

Make it seven wins in a row for the San Diego Padres, who are now clearly into the No. 3 wild card spot in the National League and knocking on the door of the top spot.

San Diego is just 1.5 games out of the top wild card spot in the NL heading into Monday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies, who have the worst record in the National League.

Colorado is in a perpetual rebuild at this point, and it’s set as an underdog at home in Monday’s series opener.

Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (5.30 ERA) is on the mound for the Rockies against San Diego’s Casey Mize (3.70 ERA). Mize is making his eighth start for the Padres after he was acquired at the trade deadline.

Can San Diego keep this winning streak going?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West battle on Monday night.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (-120)

Rockies +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Padres: -187

Rockies: +154

Total

11 (Over -110/Under -110)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Casey Mize (5-9, 3.70 ERA)

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-9, 5.30 ERA)

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/Rockies.TV

Padres record: 81-68

Rockies record: 55-94

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. To Hit a Home Run (+270)

Tatis has been red hot for the Padres since the All-Star break, and he’s hitting over .500 over the last week. I think he’s worth a look to go deep in this matchup with Colorado, and I shared why in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

Tatis Jr. has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the All-Star break, and he’s batting an insane .522 over the last week (six games).

Over the last four weeks (24 games), Tatis has eight home runs and a 1.010 OPS for a Padres team that holds the No. 3 wild card spot in the National League.

After a slow start from a power perspective this season, Tatis is now up to 21 home runs, an .817 OPS and has appeared in 147 games. He’s been as consistent as they come for San Diego.

I love Monday’s matchup for Tatis against the Colorado Rockies and Tomoyuki Sugano, who has given up 29 homers in 26 appearances this season, posting a 5.30 ERA. Sugano led the AL in home runs allowed in 2025, and he has struggled to keep the ball in the ballpark at Coors Field.

Tatis should stay hot on Monday night.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

These teams are heading in opposite directions this season, as the Rockies have lost seven games in a row and have the worst record in the NL while the Padres have put themselves in a great spot to make the playoffs with seven straight wins.

I love San Diego on the road in this matchup, especially since Sugano is on the mound for the Rockies.

Colorado is 15-11 in Sugano’s outings this season, but his advanced numbers are downright awful. The right-hander ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA (6.70) and expected BAA (.309) this season. On top of that, his actual ERA since Aug. 1 is 7.71 across seven starts.

Mize has led the Padres to a 4-3 record in seven starts since being traded from Detroit, and he should get some solid run support from an offense that is seventh in MLB in OPS over the last 15 days.

I’ll take the Padres to win this series opener with a ton of playoff implications at stake.

Pick: Padres Moneyline (-187 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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