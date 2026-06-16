Padres Players All Saying the Same Thing About Samad Taylor

The San Diego Padres have been looking for any kind of spark on offense this season, with the group being one of the worst hitting teams in baseball.

This has been because of the biggest stars on the team, with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merill all struggling. But the Padres have continued to chug along this season, hoping that something will even out offensively,

And it seems that the Padres may have found a spark in a new guy on the roster.

Samad Taylor has only been with the team for a handful of games after Nick Castellanos was designated for assignment, but his impact has been electric so far.

On the year, Taylor has hit .357 across eight games with one home run and eight runs batted in, while registering an OPS of .919.

Taylor's impact has been so big that almost every player on the team has used the same word to describe him: a spark.

“He’s been balling, man,” Tatis said. “I’m so happy for him. … He’s been a huge spark. He’s brought a lot of energy, made a lot of really good plays — defensively, offensively.”

In a short amount of time, Taylor has earned the respect of the veterans on the Padres roster. The 27-year-old has put the work in, and he is now seeing results take place.

“The little guy, he’s been really hot for us,” Machado said. “He’s been a big spark to our lineup.”

Taylor had previously played for the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals in his career, and he has now fit in well with the Padres. Even though he hasn't been with the big league club for a long time, Taylor has become an integral part of this group.

“I love it,” Gavin Sheets said of Taylor. “Spark plug.”

If Taylor can keep up the strong performance, he will likely be a mainstay on this roster going forward. The Padres need all the help that they can get offensively, and Taylor has been a huge boost for the team.

Taylor is still very early in his Padres tenure, but this has been an excellent start with the team. Consistency will be key for him, but the entire roster is clearly pulling for him to keep succeeding on the field.

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