New York Analyst Takes Shot at Padres After Series Loss to Mets

The San Diego Padres are having some real trouble finding ways to win games lately, with the team having lost 11 of their last 13 contests.

The struggling Padres offense has been a major storyline all season, but with how the team has played lately, it's become a stronger narrative. San Diego has been one of the worst hitting teams in baseball all year, with multiple stars in the lineup struggling.

This was heavily showcased in a three-game series over the weekend against the New York Mets, also a team with hitting problems. But the Padres dropped two of three games to the Mets, adding another concerning trend with the offense.

The Padres' team OPS on the year ranks last in MLB at .644. The Mets are 29th with an OPS of .661.

After the series loss to the Mets, the Padres took some punches from an MLB analyst from New York. Jon Heyman of The New York Post called out San Diego's lack of offense during the recent series.

"After watching Mets vs. Padres the past few days I think we can be safe in saying the Mets are not the worst hitting team in MLB," he wrote on X.

After watching Mets vs. Padres the past few days I think we can be safe in saying the Mets are not the worst hitting team in MLB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 7, 2026

After the recent stretch of games, the Padres now find themselves eight games back of first place in the National League West. The start to the season was very promising for San Diego, but the team couldn't sustain winning without a consistent offensive attack.

The struggles with this team have started to escalate with the downward spiral, with star Manny Machado calling out analytics in baseball. Machado has been at the center of the Padres' problems this year, with the veteran not looking right at the plate whatsoever.

“At the end of the day, it’s about competing. You got to go out there and compete and take away all those analytics, take everything you could possibly think of, and go out there and try to catch the ball and make more outs, right? Machado said. "It’s about a team game. Play good defense, you win a ballgame. You make one more run than the other team, you win a ballgame. So, that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Machado is hitting just .169 with 11 home runs and 32 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .596. His issues at the plate have directly resulted in the Padres losing games, but he isn't alone.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill have also seen problems hitting this season, with many wondering what is going on. The Padres have normally been a strong offensive team, but something seems to be out of line this season.

With the trade deadline coming up, the Padres' front office will need to decide how to best approach everything. Due to the struggles, will they hold back making large moves, or will they go all-in to try and win?

This is the internal debate that the organization has been having of late, but the recent losses could directly change the plan of attack. But no matter what the Padres decide to do, something needs to change with the offense; otherwise, the 2026 season will be another wasted year by this organization.

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