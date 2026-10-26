Padres Predicted to Bring Back 2 Key Free Agents This Offseason

The San Diego Padres could have up to 17 free agents hitting the open market this offseason. While they won't be able to bring back everyone — nor will they want to — there are a handful of players who were key to their 2026 success that they'd love to have back.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez believes two key free agents — left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon and first baseman Ty France — will be back in 2027.

"The guess here: The Padres find a way to bring Morejon back, pairing him with Mason Miller in the back end of their bullpen to continue to shut down games," Gonzalez wrote. "Another guess: They also bring back France, who signed a minor league deal and performed like one of the game's best first basemen in 2026. The Padres need them both."

Adrian Morejon Free Agency

Morejon is the best reliever on the market, and could get a contract upwards of $100 million.

The left-hander, who was crowned the Padres' most valuable reliever by teammate Mason Miller, made 76 appearances this season, compiling a 2.83 ERA across 86 innings with 107 strikeouts.

Morejon has been with the Padres organziation his entire professional career. He said after the team's postseason exit that "everybody knows" he wants to return to San Diego.

However, at 27 years old, he should fetch a massive contract in free agency. Whether or not the Padres can afford it remains to be seen.

Ty France Free Agency

France joined the Padres on a minor league deal last offseason just hoping to make the team out of spring training.

He ended up being their most important position player throughout the season, and earned himself a significant raise in free agency.

France hit .295 across 133 games with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .865. He continued to play elite defense at first base and was the Padres' most consistent player all year.

At 32 years old, France should sign a lucrative multi-year deal. Spotrac currently projected a three-year, $49.3 million contract.

For what it's worth, France has made it known he wants to return. Whether or not the Padres can afford him is another story.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said after the team's postseason exit. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

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