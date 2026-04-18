Padres Prospect Announces Immediate Retirement at 29

Pitcher Jason Blanchard, who spent seven seasons in the San Diego Padres organization (2019-25), topping out at Triple-A El Paso, has retired.

The 29-year-old announced his decision to retire in a post to his Instagram account on April 6. Blanchard appeared in 32 games with the Padres' top farm team last season, going 3-3 with a 6.70 ERA, and more recently had pitched 12 games for Mexicali during the 2025-26 Winter League season.

"Big Life/Career Update: I’ve decided to retire from professional baseball after 7 years," Blanchard wrote on Instagram. "It’s a bittersweet feeling stepping away from the game that has heavily defined who I am up to this point. The opportunity to compete against some of the best athletes in the world and chase a dream I’ve had my entire life is something I will always cherish."

Blanchard went on to write that he is taking a job in the medical device sales field.

Originally a ninth-round draft pick out of Lamar University by the Padres in 2019, Blanchard began his journey in the organization as a starting pitcher. The left-hander went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA for Class-A Tri-City in 2019, appearing in 13 games and starting 10.

After splitting the 2023-24 season between advanced Class-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio, Blanchard visited the Driveline training facility during the offseason.

In 2024, he spent the full season at Double-A, going 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA. The added benefit of having family in San Antonio paid off, he told the Beaumont Enterprise.

"Getting to play locally is really special because all the travel we have, we don’t get the opportunity to see family and friends during the season," Blanchard said. "It gives me an opportunity a lot of guys don’t get.”

Last year, Blanchard appeared in three Cactus League games with the Padres for the first time in his career. Each time, he recorded one out without allowing a run. But he was never selected to the 40-man roster, and was released from his minor league contract on Aug. 5, 2025.

"Baseball has given me more than I ever deserved," Blanchard wrote on Instagram. "It has taken me all over the world, introduced me to some of the most amazing people, and taught me lessons that I’ll carry with me forever.

"So, to everyone who has been a part of this journey, I want to say thank you — I truly had the time of my life."

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