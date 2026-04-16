Padres Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Mariners Game

The San Diego Padres have made a roster move ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Infielder Sung-Mun Song, who's been on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from an oblique injury, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The team then optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

We have reinstated INF Sung-Mun Song from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 16, 2026

This moves comes as a bit of a surprise as Song felt like a lock to make the Padres' Opening Day roster out of camp assuming he was healthy.

However, the emergence of Ty France — who was a non-roster invite in camp that made the Opening Day roster — has forced the Padres to send Song to Triple-A for the time being. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ability to play second base as a backup for Jake Cronenworth has also made this decision possible.

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