Padres Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Mariners Game
In this story:
The San Diego Padres have made a roster move ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners.
Infielder Sung-Mun Song, who's been on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from an oblique injury, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The team then optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.
This moves comes as a bit of a surprise as Song felt like a lock to make the Padres' Opening Day roster out of camp assuming he was healthy.
However, the emergence of Ty France — who was a non-roster invite in camp that made the Opening Day roster — has forced the Padres to send Song to Triple-A for the time being. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ability to play second base as a backup for Jake Cronenworth has also made this decision possible.
This story will be updated...
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.