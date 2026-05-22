Former Dodgers Outfielder Says LA Sent Clear Message to Padres This Week

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to reclaim first place in the National League West after taking two of three games from the rival San Diego Padres on the road this week.

After dropping the first game of the series, the Dodgers took the next two games to send a message to their rivals. Not only did Los Angeles beat Padres star closer Mason Miller in the second game, but the team altered the plan around using two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers decision to change up how they've been using Ohtani seemed to be a pointed one, even if the team won't admit it. This matchup with San Diego meant something to the team, as until proven otherwise, the NL West runs through Los Angeles.

While speaking on Foul Territory, former Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar gave his thoughts on the recent matchup between Los Angeles and San Diego. Piller said that the Dodgers sent a clear message to the Padres following the big series win.

"To go out there and send them a friendly reminder that we're still the alphas and you're still our baby brother," Pillar said. "There are certain series throughout the season you're gonna see Dave Roberts be a little more strategic ... but to go out and make a little bit of a statement against the Padres, who have been playing pretty well."

The Dodgers treated this Padres series differently — and you could feel it from Dave Roberts to Shohei Ohtani. 👀



The message was clear: "We're still the alphas, and you're still our baby brother," says @KPILLAR4. pic.twitter.com/0FpCuGlgtV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 21, 2026

Prior to Ohtani's hitting and pitching in the final game of the series, he hadn't done so since April 22. Los Angeles has been trying to manage his heavy workload as a two-way player, and the team has been sitting him out of the lineup when he pitches.

But against the Padres, the message was clear from the Dodgers. Ohtani being in the lineup was Los Angeles making sure that they gave themselves the best chance to win this game and series, and the star delivered.

Ohtani fired five shutout innings, only allowing three hits while striking out four batters. The ace continued his excellent season on the mound, and he topped this game off by hitting a leadoff home run to open the scoring.

The Dodgers have bigger goals than to just beat the Padres in a series in May, but this was the first real test of the year.

The next time that these two teams are scheduled to face off will be June 26-28, again from Petco Park in San Diego.

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